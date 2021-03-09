Equity Trustees wins super trustee mandate

Equity Trustees has been appointed as the superannuation trustee of a $400 million master trust.

The Aracon Superannuation Fund will use Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited as its independent trustee.

Aracon is a master plan whose sub-plans include funds like Elevate Super, Fairvine and Oracle.

Aracon Superannuation was initially owned by ARA Consultants, who sold it to Xplore Wealth in October 2018. Xplore Wealth was acquired by HUB24 late last year.

Equity Trustees's Aracon appointment follows the latter's parent company, HUB24's decision to swap out Sargon-owned Diversa Trustees (Sargon is now called Certes Corporation) as the trustee for its then $7.9 billion superannuation product in favour of Equity Trustees.

"We have focused on building-out our technical and professional capability, with a number of new professionals joining the team in recent months, to ensure we are the preferred independent trustee for Australian super funds," Equity Trustees' superannuation trustee office executive general manager Mark Blair said.

"The appointment to act as trustee for the Aracon Superannuation Fund is another great addition to our rapidly growing superannuation trustee business. We look forward to working towards ensuring the best member outcomes can be achieved now and, in the future."

Equity Trustees's superannuation business was also appointed the trustee for AMP Life's superannuation funds with over $7 billion in July 2020, after AMP Life's sale to Resolution Life was finalised.