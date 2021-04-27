Equity Trustees wins mandate

Equity Trustees has been appointed the alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for a UK-based fund manager.

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (HGO) will invest in growth-stage companies in technology, fintech and medtech with a focus on Silicon Valley and Israel. HGO recently listed on the Euronext Growth Paris.

Equity Trustees will act as the AIFM for HGO, which is similar to the responsible entity function in Australia.

"We're delighted to have been chosen by Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC and partner with them on the development of this exciting offering," Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) chief executive Kevin Lavery said.

"Equity Trustees continues to grow its presence in Europe through its UCITS and AIFMD offering, allowing clients to focus on their core skillsets."

The AIFM directive applies to most non-UCITs investment funds and came into effect in 2011.