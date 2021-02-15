NEWS
Investment
Equity Trustees wins investment mandate
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   11:43AM

Equity Trustees has been appointed as investment manager and philanthropic consultant for a not-for-profit health organisation.

Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) provides free or affordable healthcare services to communities in the Bendigo region.

It relies on funding and philanthropic opportunities to offer its services which include specialist needs, such as for those living with chronic conditions including diabetes, respiratory issues, and heart disease.

BCHS chair Vicki Pearce said funding has become more competitive, making the organisation more reliant on investment and philanthropy.

"We were encouraged by the positive and proactive response from Equity Trustees to our tender process. Having an organisation on board that has a Bendigo base and a desire to help regional Victoria grow was very important to us," Pearce said.

"We now look forward to building a relationship with Equity Trustees and using their expertise to ensure all future investment and philanthropic opportunities are used to their full potential, to ensure our services and care for the community can go to an even greater level."

Equity Trustees head of asset management Darren Thompson said the group will provide a range of services including investment advice and strategy, investment management and philanthropic services.

"Our ability to offer ESG-friendly investment solutions and experience of working with not-for-profit organisations made our proposition a sound fit with BCHS's specialist needs," he said.

In addition, Equity Trustees general manager, charitable trusts and philanthropy Jodi Kennedy said the organisation will have access to philanthropic expertise and services.

"We hope to work with BCHS to develop its approach to attracting philanthropic investment to support the important work it is doing to ensure a healthy, thriving region," Kennedy said.

The latest development comes as EQT won two mandates at the end of last year: one to manage half the investment portfolio of OzChild endowment fund and a custody mandate for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT.

Read more: Equity TrusteesBendigo Community Health ServicesJodi KennedyVicki PearceDarren Thompson
