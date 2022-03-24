NEWS
Investment

Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:32PM

Hejaz Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity of three new Sharia-compliant funds.

The three funds are the Hejaz Equity Fund, the Hejaz Property Fund and the Hejaz Income Fund.

The Equity Fund aims to match the returns of the iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF through exposure to a diversified equities portfolio of Sharia Compliant investments.

On the other hand, its Property Fund seeks to replicate movements in the MSCI World REITs Index through exposure to a diversified portfolio of Sharia Compliant REIT investments.

Finally, the Hejaz Income Fund aims to outperform the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index by 2%, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Sharia Compliant fixed income instruments.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "We are delighted to have been selected to undertake the responsible entity role for this range of funds from Hejaz who are part of a broader specialist Sharia Compliant financial services group."

"We congratulate Hejaz Asset Management on the launch of these three funds and look forward to applying our well-established experience of funds governance to them."

Also commenting on the mandate, Hejaz Asset Management chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said that Equity Trustees has been invaluable in assisting with the launch of these funds.

"In addition to dealing with funds governance matters, Equity Trustees efficiently supported the preparation and issuing of the three compliant product disclosure statements," Dhedy said.

"We believe these three funds offer additional 'positive impact' benefits above and beyond returns by incorporating ethical foundations based on achieving prosperity and providing Sharia compliant investments for fund members."

Read more: Equity TrusteesHejaz Asset ManagementHejaz Equity FundMuzzammil DhedhyRussell Beasley
VIEW COMMENTS

