General

Equity Trustees wins AEMO mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   12:29PM

Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services has appointed Equity Trustees as financial trustee under the NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

The Roadmap, established by the state government, is working towards the goal of 12GW of new renewable generation and at least 2GW of new long-duration storage by 2030. Up to $32 billion in private capital is expected to be deployed to accomplish this task.

AEMO is using a Special Financial Vehicle (SFV) to intermediate cash flows between other service providers and stakeholders. It will also provide revenue for different projects under the Roadmap.

Under the deal, Equity Trustees will also hold all the shares issued in the SFV in trust under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act.

AEMO Services executive general manager Paul Verschuer described the establishment of the SFV as a major milestone as it moved from planning to active tender processes.

"The SFV has been specifically designed as an independent entity to provide long-term certainty to private sector participants and their investors," Verschuer said.

Meanwhile, Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said he is pleased that the firm had the opportunity to play such a central part in the state's energy transition.

"The Financial Trustee and the Scheme Financial Vehicle are crucial to realising the objectives set out by the NSW government," he said.

"We look forward to working productively with AEMO Services, EnergyCo and the private sector to deliver new infrastructure that will provide value and reliability to NSW energy consumers for generations to come.

"Our expertise and over 100 years of experience in trust and fund governance sets us up well to help ensure Australians have access to affordable, secure and reliable energy."

