Equity Trustees non-executive director retires

Seasoned director Anne O'Donnell has announced her retirement from the trustee company after 12 years on the board.

With over 35 years' experience in the finance sector, O'Donnell is an experienced executive and non-executive director in the listed, not-for-profit and mutual sectors.

Her track record includes stints as the former managing director of Australian Ethical and director of the Financial Services Council, the Centre for Australian Ethical Research, the ANZ Staff Superannuation Fund and The Grain Growers Association.

Having joined the EQT Holdings board in 2010, O'Donnell has served in several roles including chair of the responsible entity compliance committee and member of the board risk committee and remuneration, human resources and nomination committee.

On behalf of the board, EQT chair Carol Schwartz thanked O'Donnell for her significant contribution.

"Her experience and genuine interest in this unique company has meant she has been able to offer valuable insights and perspectives around the board table. On behalf of the board, I wish her well and all the best for the future," Schwartz said.

O'Donnell's retirement will be effective from October.

EQT will not be appointing a replacement, taking the board to a total of seven directors.