Equity Trustees in new technology partnerships

Equity Trustees has entered agreements with TrustQuay and Nuj to strengthen the technology that supports its Trustee and Wealth Services business and its data capabilities.

Under the deal with TrustQuay, Equity Trustees will centralise its Trustee and Wealth Services (TWS) business.

The TWS business includes charitable and community trusts, and executor and trustee services for individuals and families.

It will be launched onto TrustQuay NavOne to provide a fully integrated technology solution across its Australian offices.

Equity Trustees will also adopt TrustQuay Portal which will digitalise the end client experience and allow its TWS clients to access information on their trusts, funds and services from anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Equity Trustees executive general manager Ian Westley said the partnership will allow all services in the personal fiduciary business to be centralised which will support growth.

"We are also excited about implementing TrustQuay's front-to-back-office platform including their client Portal which will significantly improve the ability of clients to engage with us where and when they choose with complete access to their information in a controlled and secure way," he said.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Nuj will see Equity Trustees use its regulatory data platform.

"Our aim is to use the most effective tools available to enable us to do the best possible job fulfilling our responsibilities as an independent specialist superannuation trustee," Equity Trustees executive general manager of superannuation trustee services Mark Blair said.

"Efficient analysis and data transparency, and automated, digitised process help control and identify risk - setting a high standard for superannuation trusteeship which is the foundation of a robust, secure superannuation system designed to produce optimal member outcomes."

Blair added: "We're pleased to be working with Nuj to ensure we make effective use of the newest developments in digital technologies and apply them to our purpose."