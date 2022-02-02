Equity Trustees hires from Warakirri

Equity Trustees has expanded its asset management team with the appointment of a responsible investing lead.

The newly created role at Equity Trustees has been filled by Dilan Ashton.

Ashton will be based in the Sydney office as general manager, responsible investing for Equity Trustees' Asset Management business.

Ashton joins Equity Trustees from Warakirri Asset Management, where she was a senior business development associate. Prior to that, she was a senior analyst at JBWere for more than 10 years.

In her new role, Ashton will be responsible for developing expertise and thought leadership in responsible investing and working with portfolio managers to help shape how responsible investment ideas are reflected in Equity Trustees Asset Management's investment strategies.

"The new role in the team reflects our continuing focus on responsible investing - it's what our clients want and is the way of the future," head of asset management Darren Thompson said.

"Dilan's appointment will support our service to our clients - including private clients, charitable and not for profit organisations while we remain focussed on continuing to achieve excellent results for them.

"Safeguarding the wealth of Australian individuals, communities, families and charities is a part of our DNA as key part of Australia's leading specialist trustee company. We are delighted to welcome Dilan to Equity Trustees. Her capability and experience will be essential as we continue to meet high demand for responsible investing."