Investment

Equity Trustees FUM tops $254bn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:30PM

Equity Trustees saw funds under administration and supervision (FUMAS) rise 28% to $254 billion in FY25.

In addition, revenue rose 7% to $182.5 million, statutory net profit after tax rose 60.4% to $33.2 million, and underlying net profit before tax was up 4.1% to $53.7 million.

Equity Trustees declared a final dividend of 56 cents per share, bringing total dividends for the year to 111 cents, up 6.7%.

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said the result illustrates a strong financial performance.

"The year saw robust FUMAS and revenue growth and reduced expenses in the second half," O'Brien said.

"Equity Trustees has reached a significant turning point, with the successful completion of the AET integration, major enterprise technology system upgrades and the UK/Ireland business exit."

O'Brien pointed to the strong performance of the corporate and superannuation trustee services business, which saw 53 new responsible entity and 20 custody appointments over the period, bringing the portfolio to over 400.

"We are seeing robust demand for the independent trustee model, particularly in the corporate RE market, and we have a strong pipeline of new business activity," O'Brien said.

In addition, the trustee and wealth services (TWS) business also saw a steady year with revenue increasing 3.1% to $102.2 million.

"TWS has successfully completed a period of significant transition to a modern unified operating model, a national geographic footprint and market leadership in key areas. Together with our depth of talent, the business has established an enduring competitive position," O'Brien said.

"The team will now focus on leveraging the new technology to build out the digital experience for our clients and support further organise growth over time."

Looking ahead, O'Brien said he is optimistic about the growth opportunities for the group.

"Our strategy has resulted in market leadership in both private and corporate trusteeship, and we continue to see strong demand particularly in the corporate RE market," he said.

"The successful completion of our strategic projects means we can now focus on leveraging our market leading positions, depth of expertise and enhanced technology, to drive growth, uplift the client experience and deliver scale benefits."

While O'Brien was optimistic about the future, he flagged heightened regulation is still a concern for the industry.

"As Australian savings grow, the complexity of regulations also increases, driving greater demand for our services. This growth brings new compliance requirements and higher costs, but it reinforces the vital role we play in the financial ecosystem," he said.

"We continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to deliver industry-wide improvements that support a robust and resilient financial services system.

"Our purpose is to help people take care of their future, and while global investment markets are likely to remain volatile, the industry fundamentals continue to favour our model."

