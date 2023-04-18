Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin

HUB24 has entered into a Heads of Agreement with Equity Trustees to provide custodial platform administration and technology solutions.

The agreement between Equity Trustees and HUB24 covers large transitions totalling around $4 billion funds under administration (FUA) over 18 months, with further updates pending final agreements.

According to a recent ASX announcement, HUB24's current platform FUA target guidance for FY24 remains unchanged at $80 to $89 billion.

HUB24 also ranked first for quarterly and annual net inflows, and the fintech firm boasted a market share of 5.85% as at 31 December 2022, up from 4.9% in the previous corresponding period.

Although, its market share is lower than IOOF, Colonial First State, AMP, Macquarie, and netwealth, HUB24's annual net flows have the fastest growth rate as a percentage of FUA.

HUB24 also announced that it has added a new tax optimisation alert functionality to its platform to deliver outcomes for advisers and their clients. The tax optimisation alert enables advisers to make decisions in line with their clients' tax preferences when performing switches on managed portfolios.

Reporting feature, HUB24 Present, was also upgraded allowing advisers to incorporate a client's off-platform assets into portfolio dashboards and client reports.

Also announced, during the quarter Craig Apps was appointed chief product and innovation officer, reporting to HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock.

Apps will lead the company's product development and innovation teams, leveraging its capabilities to deliver market leading solutions that enhance customer experience and deliver opportunities for growth, HUB24 said.

Apps was the founder of Agility Applications which was acquired by HUB24 in 2017.