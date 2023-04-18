Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 18 APR 2023   12:50PM

HUB24 has entered into a Heads of Agreement with Equity Trustees to provide custodial platform administration and technology solutions.

The agreement between Equity Trustees and HUB24 covers large transitions totalling around $4 billion funds under administration (FUA) over 18 months, with further updates pending final agreements.

According to a recent ASX announcement, HUB24's current platform FUA target guidance for FY24 remains unchanged at $80 to $89 billion.

HUB24 also ranked first for quarterly and annual net inflows, and the fintech firm boasted a market share of 5.85% as at 31 December 2022, up from 4.9% in the previous corresponding period.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Although, its market share is lower than IOOF, Colonial First State, AMP, Macquarie, and netwealth, HUB24's annual net flows have the fastest growth rate as a percentage of FUA.

HUB24 also announced that it has added a new tax optimisation alert functionality to its platform to deliver outcomes for advisers and their clients. The tax optimisation alert enables advisers to make decisions in line with their clients' tax preferences when performing switches on managed portfolios.

Reporting feature, HUB24 Present, was also upgraded allowing advisers to incorporate a client's off-platform assets into portfolio dashboards and client reports.

Also announced, during the quarter Craig Apps was appointed chief product and innovation officer, reporting to HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock.

Apps will lead the company's product development and innovation teams, leveraging its capabilities to deliver market leading solutions that enhance customer experience and deliver opportunities for growth, HUB24 said.

Apps was the founder of Agility Applications which was acquired by HUB24 in 2017.

Read more: HUB24Equity TrusteesAndrew AlcockASXColonial First StateCraig AppsIOOFMacquarienetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail super fund pulls the plug
ASIC warns super funds on member communication failure
Mantis Funds wins new distribution mandate
Maple-Brown Abbott relaunches sustainable fund
Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF
ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025
ASIC investigates CHESS replacement blunder
Industry fund bags consecutive customer experience award
Government targets ASX dominance
Openmarkets launches custody offering

Editor's Choice

UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:53PM
UniSuper has selected Revolution Asset Management to manage an Australian and New Zealand private debt portfolio.

Purpose of pause to gather more data: RBA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) call to pause rate hikes rested on a decision to gather more information, it said.

Why clients fire their financial adviser

KARREN VERGARA
New Morningstar research reveals the underlying reasons why clients dump their financial advisers that are not related to costs or investment performance.

Rest signs mandate with Palisade Impact Fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
It marks the super fund's first impact investment and signals plans to continue growing the allocation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.