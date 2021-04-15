Equity Trustees adds new client

Equity Trustees will provide UCITS services to a newly launched fund in the UK.

Gate Capital Group's The Written Fund invests in equities and has an active equity option writing strategy.

"We're pleased to have been chosen by Gate Capital to partner with them on the development of this exciting fund offering," Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) chief executive Kevin Lavery said.

"Our UCITS Gateway Platform continues to be a popular choice for Asset Managers looking for a turn-key solution to launching UCITS funds in Europe."

Gate is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and invests in equities, bonds, futures, options and alternative assets.

"Equity Trustees have shown a true partnership approach throughout the launch project. Their commitment, knowledge and experience simplified the process and enabled us to focus on developing the strategy and interacting with our investors," said Gate Capital Group director Justin Jenk.

In March, Equity Trustees announced the impending departure of Harvey Kalman as the head of business development, fund services and managing director for UK and Europe. He left the firm after nearly two decades.