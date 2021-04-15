NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Equity Trustees adds new client
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:34PM

Equity Trustees will provide UCITS services to a newly launched fund in the UK.

Gate Capital Group's The Written Fund invests in equities and has an active equity option writing strategy.

"We're pleased to have been chosen by Gate Capital to partner with them on the development of this exciting fund offering," Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) chief executive Kevin Lavery said.

"Our UCITS Gateway Platform continues to be a popular choice for Asset Managers looking for a turn-key solution to launching UCITS funds in Europe."

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Gate is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and invests in equities, bonds, futures, options and alternative assets.

"Equity Trustees have shown a true partnership approach throughout the launch project. Their commitment, knowledge and experience simplified the process and enabled us to focus on developing the strategy and interacting with our investors," said Gate Capital Group director Justin Jenk.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

In March, Equity Trustees announced the impending departure of Harvey Kalman as the head of business development, fund services and managing director for UK and Europe. He left the firm after nearly two decades.

Read more: Gate Capital GroupEquity Trustees Fund ServicesHarvey KalmanJustin JenkKevin Lavery
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
Equity Trustees rejigs two leadership roles
SG Hiscock, Morgan Stanley launch global equity funds
Equity Trustees confirms international strategy
EQT names local head of fund services
Equity Trustees appoints US executive, partners in Ireland
EQT acquires stake in UK firm
EQT partners with fintech
Boutique appoints Equity Trustees as RE
Equity Trustees appointed RE for boutique
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.