Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Equities challenged but opportunities are there

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022   12:11PM

While near term market volatility is expected to continue in Australia and overseas, it is not all doom and gloom, according to GSFM and Munro Partners.

At a recent briefing, GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said that all developed country central banks were late in recognising just how great a challenge inflation would prove for monetary policy.

"By allowing inflation and inflation expectations to escape the realm of being within their ability to comfortably manage without a serious risk of a substantial growth dislocation, all central banks find themselves in the realm of 'least bad' approaches," he said.

Miller added that while many central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, have to learn the lessons from '70s style inflation, that any delay in a coherent and firm response to an inflation threat only heightens the risks of more substantial macroeconomic dislocation down the track.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

It's not an easy task, charting a course between vanquishing inflation without tipping the economy into recession, he said.

During a tightening cycle when the world is confronting inflation -which is at its highest level in 40 odd years - Miller said there is reason for scepticism that inflation can peak at such low levels.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Miller said that reason for that scepticism relates to an under-appreciation of just how stubborn broad-based measures of inflation have been.

"History is not replete with central banks executing that task successfully," he said.

"Given the attendant jolt to current market expectations regarding interest rates, a recession remains a key risk and volatility in markets takes on a more enduring character."

Munro Partners chief investment officer of global equities manager Nick Griffin said that while there is likely to be more equity market volatility, growth earnings resilience remains stronger than in cyclicals.

"The opportunities for growth managers are looking increasingly attractive," Griffin said.

"But although there are some great company valuations at the moment and it is very tempting to put cash back to work, it is important to be patient before buying back in."

As a growth investor, Griffin said that he looks out for a few things before starting to deploy cash back into the market.

"Rising interest rates are why the market has been de-rating, and this process looks largely done now," Griffin said.

"Secondly, we are looking for earnings estimates to come down. It is clear this will happen this quarter, and also next quarter.  We believe it will be hard for the market to look through the challenging earnings estimates without having some comfort that inflation is under control.

"Thirdly, we need time. We know that being patient is important in investing."

Griffin added: "We are in the middle of a bear market and, looking at the lessons of previous bear markets, history suggests we could potentially be only half-way through this one, so it's important to remain prudent in how put capital back to work."

Read more: GSFMMunro PartnersNick GriffinStephen MillerReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Federal Reserve delivers 0.75bp rate rise
GSFM promotes, hires in distribution team
Wayne Byres to stand down
RBA scenario implies record costs: UBS
Treasurer announces RBA review
Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge
RBA raises interest rates again
Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell
RBA spotlights inflation risk of higher wages
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises

Editor's Choice

ASIC issues first DDO stop orders

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Flexing its powers for the first time, ASIC has issued stop orders to three companies over deficiencies in their products' target market determinations.

Treasurer responds to dour inflation, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has addressed Australia's confronting inflation numbers and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) substantial global growth downgrades at a Canberra press conference.

Equities challenged but opportunities are there

CHLOE WALKER
While near term market volatility is expected to continue in Australia and overseas, it is not all doom and gloom, according to GSFM and Munro Partners.

Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer will relocate to London for a new role with the group in 2023, with her local replacement named.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.