NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Equities attractive in search for yield: Zenith
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:10PM

Australian equities have not been immune to the effects of COVID-19, with company earnings taking a material hit, despite the equity market rallying from its lows in mid to late March, according to Zenith Investment Partners.

Zenith said a flow on effect of an earnings downturn is the subsequent impact on dividends, as companies retain earnings, reduce payout ratios and raise capital to shore up balance sheets.

"Consequently, since the downturn, we have observed a number of companies cut, defer or cancel their dividends," Zenith said.

"As the price of Australian equities have fallen by a significant amount, the trailing dividend yield of Australian equities initially increased before readjusting."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Zenith said over the last 15 years the grossed-up dividend yield for Australian equities has typically remained within a defined band of 5% to 7% p.a., with the exception of the Global Financial Crisis.

"As observed during the GFC, dividend yields were artificially inflated by the fall in the price of the underlying index," Zenith said.

"As such, we are acutely aware that this is not a true reflection of the current market environment for dividend yields."

Over the next six to 12 months, Zenith said some segments of the market will do well despite the overall fall in Australian equities.

"That is, a company like Qantas has seen its revenues fall to almost zero whilst Woolworths, with toilet paper selling like hotcakes (and other grocery items in high demand), should experience revenue growth," it said.

"Despite a lower expected dividend yield for Australian equities in the near term, we believe it is important to view this dynamic across broader asset classes."

Zenith said despite the expected contraction of yields in Australian equities, it has become even more attractive relative to other asset classes and should be viewed as a key source of income for investors.

"Although dividend yields for Australian equities are going to be lower in the near term, we note that there are active management techniques that can enhance income yields," Zenith said.

"Active managers who focus on fundamental drivers such as balance sheet strength and revenue/earnings forecasts should be in a stronger position to anticipate whether a company's dividend-paying ability is under pressure and adjust their portfolios accordingly." 
Zenith suggested active managers can enhance income through adopting a dividend-rotation technique, which takes advantage of company dividends being paid at different times in the year.

"This technique involves rotating in and out of dividend-paying companies throughout the year around ex-dividend dates and holding the position for at least 45 days to gain an entitlement to franking credits," Zenith said.

"Active managers can use this technique at various intensity levels to enhance income accordingly."

Zenith said active managers who can use options may further enhance income, particularly during highly volatile market environments.

"Active managers predominantly generate income through selling call options on stocks that they hold," it said.

"Furthermore, an option's value increases as the underlying stock's volatility increases. As such, selling options in volatile markets can result in greater levels of income generation."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Zenith Investment PartnersCOVID-19GFCGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Dividends take hit, but will recover
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
Property takes $237m hit
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
House prices expected to tumble
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Advisers involved in ERS scams: ASIC
Road to recovery
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WrthpkMZ