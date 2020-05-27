Equities attractive in search for yield: Zenith

Australian equities have not been immune to the effects of COVID-19, with company earnings taking a material hit, despite the equity market rallying from its lows in mid to late March, according to Zenith Investment Partners.

Zenith said a flow on effect of an earnings downturn is the subsequent impact on dividends, as companies retain earnings, reduce payout ratios and raise capital to shore up balance sheets.

"Consequently, since the downturn, we have observed a number of companies cut, defer or cancel their dividends," Zenith said.

"As the price of Australian equities have fallen by a significant amount, the trailing dividend yield of Australian equities initially increased before readjusting."

Zenith said over the last 15 years the grossed-up dividend yield for Australian equities has typically remained within a defined band of 5% to 7% p.a., with the exception of the Global Financial Crisis.

"As observed during the GFC, dividend yields were artificially inflated by the fall in the price of the underlying index," Zenith said.

"As such, we are acutely aware that this is not a true reflection of the current market environment for dividend yields."

Over the next six to 12 months, Zenith said some segments of the market will do well despite the overall fall in Australian equities.

"That is, a company like Qantas has seen its revenues fall to almost zero whilst Woolworths, with toilet paper selling like hotcakes (and other grocery items in high demand), should experience revenue growth," it said.

"Despite a lower expected dividend yield for Australian equities in the near term, we believe it is important to view this dynamic across broader asset classes."

Zenith said despite the expected contraction of yields in Australian equities, it has become even more attractive relative to other asset classes and should be viewed as a key source of income for investors.

"Although dividend yields for Australian equities are going to be lower in the near term, we note that there are active management techniques that can enhance income yields," Zenith said.

"Active managers who focus on fundamental drivers such as balance sheet strength and revenue/earnings forecasts should be in a stronger position to anticipate whether a company's dividend-paying ability is under pressure and adjust their portfolios accordingly."

Zenith suggested active managers can enhance income through adopting a dividend-rotation technique, which takes advantage of company dividends being paid at different times in the year.

"This technique involves rotating in and out of dividend-paying companies throughout the year around ex-dividend dates and holding the position for at least 45 days to gain an entitlement to franking credits," Zenith said.

"Active managers can use this technique at various intensity levels to enhance income accordingly."

Zenith said active managers who can use options may further enhance income, particularly during highly volatile market environments.

"Active managers predominantly generate income through selling call options on stocks that they hold," it said.

"Furthermore, an option's value increases as the underlying stock's volatility increases. As such, selling options in volatile markets can result in greater levels of income generation."

