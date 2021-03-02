Equipsuper in another merger

Equipsuper has kicked off another successor fund transfer with an 83-year-old corporate superannuation fund that has more than $680 million of assets.

BOC Super will merge into the $16 billion superannuation fund after its trustee determined that the decline in member numbers made it challenging to operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

It comes less than a week after Equipsuper announced its merger with Toyota Super's 5000 members.

BOC Super said it recognised the need for greater scale to deliver long-term security to members, adding that Equipsuper will "be better placed to continue delivery of a high level of choice and services to BOC Super members in the future, given the pace of change in the superannuation environment".

BOC is a supplier of gases, chemicals and safety equipment based in the UK. The super fund was established in 1937 to cater to current and former employees and their partners.

About 3000 members will move to Equipsuper and current contributions of up to 13% will continue post-merger.

Rainmaker data shows the corporate fund had $683.6 million in assets under management at the end of June 2020 administered by Mercer. OnePath acts as the insurer.

Equipsuper chief executive Scott Cameron welcomed BOC Super members.

"We strongly believe this merger will contain costs and improve efficiency, bringing real benefits to BOC Super members. We are ideally positioned for future growth that will benefit all our members and can drive stronger performance through efficiencies and scale of investments," he said.

BOC Super chair Frederick Lee said he was pleased with the terms of the proposed merger and the opportunities for members.

"The proposed merger will ensure that members continue to enjoy the best of BOC Super but with enhanced benefits that Equip can offer, such as greater investment choice and likely lower fees," Lee said.

In mid-2020, Equip finalised its merger with the Pitcher Retirement Plan, another corporate fund with $85 million of assets.

Prior to that, it entered a major joint venture with Catholic Super that allowed the two entities to operate as standalone.