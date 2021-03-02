NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Equipsuper in another merger
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   12:50PM

Equipsuper has kicked off another successor fund transfer with an 83-year-old corporate superannuation fund that has more than $680 million of assets.

BOC Super will merge into the $16 billion superannuation fund after its trustee determined that the decline in member numbers made it challenging to operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

It comes less than a week after Equipsuper announced its merger with Toyota Super's 5000 members.

BOC Super said it recognised the need for greater scale to deliver long-term security to members, adding that Equipsuper will "be better placed to continue delivery of a high level of choice and services to BOC Super members in the future, given the pace of change in the superannuation environment".

BOC is a supplier of gases, chemicals and safety equipment based in the UK. The super fund was established in 1937 to cater to current and former employees and their partners.

About 3000 members will move to Equipsuper and current contributions of up to 13% will continue post-merger.

Rainmaker data shows the corporate fund had $683.6 million in assets under management at the end of June 2020 administered by Mercer. OnePath acts as the insurer.

Equipsuper chief executive Scott Cameron welcomed BOC Super members.

"We strongly believe this merger will contain costs and improve efficiency, bringing real benefits to BOC Super members. We are ideally positioned for future growth that will benefit all our members and can drive stronger performance through efficiencies and scale of investments," he said.

BOC Super chair Frederick Lee said he was pleased with the terms of the proposed merger and the opportunities for members.

"The proposed merger will ensure that members continue to enjoy the best of BOC Super but with enhanced benefits that Equip can offer, such as greater investment choice and likely lower fees," Lee said.

In mid-2020, Equip finalised its merger with the Pitcher Retirement Plan, another corporate fund with $85 million of assets.

Prior to that, it entered a major joint venture with Catholic Super that allowed the two entities to operate as standalone.

Read more: BOC SuperEquipsuperCatholic SuperFrederick LeeMercerOnePathPitcher Retirement PlanScott CameronToyota Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Equipsuper merges with corporate fund
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
Industry funds pool $61bn of assets
Industry fund ups life insurance premiums
NEOS shakes up leadership team
Financial services eyes gig economy workers
Chant West hires distribution head
Clime consolidates SMAs
Challenger to buy industry-fund-owned bank
What you read in 2020
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something MGye07gx