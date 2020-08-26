Equipsuper changes insurance premiums

Equipsuper will increase the fund's total premium collections by 2%, as it changes rates for members after a review.

The rejig will see premiums rise for some members and fall for others, alongside changes to their cover.

For members whose premiums rise, there will be an average increase of 30% or $10 a month.

The fund said premium rises are geared towards member cohorts who are making higher levels of claims.

"In designing these changes, we have undertaken a significant review to develop a deep member led understanding of their needs now and into the future," Equip chief member officer Tania Cumming said.

"Key to getting this right is working to ensure that our insurance products align to members' lifestyles and financial aspirations as well as offering long-term value, rather than short-term changes. It is important that we take a balanced approach that is both affordable and sustainable."

The changes are effective October 1.

"Togethr Trustees acknowledged that these changes are occurring at time of significant uncertainty as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, the introduction of these changes has been delayed, however no further delays are possible," the fund said in a statement.

Equipsuper's insurer is Hanover Life. In the year ending June 2018, the fund received $32 million in premiums from members.

The recent increases to total premiums are a reversal from 2018-2019, when Equipsuper delivered $12 million in fee and premium reductions, after merging with the former Rio Tinto staff fund.