Equip Super searches for new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   12:06PM

The industry super fund is on the lookout for a new chief executive following the resignation of Scott Cameron.

Cameron has led Equip Super for six years, taking over when Equip entered a joint venture with Catholic Super to operate under the Togethr Trustees umbrella in late 2019.

Until their official merger in 2021, his appointment marked the first time two Australian superannuation funds had the same chief executive concurrently.

Prior, he was chief executive of Computershare in Australia and New Zealand, and also worked as partner at EY.

The fund said its board has already commenced the search for Cameron's replacement, and he has committed to assisting with a smooth handover. It's expected he will stay on until March 2026.

"Scott has shown exceptional leadership and service as chief executive. He has led our growth and transformation, including the merger of Equip Super and Catholic Super, and the successor fund transfers of Toyota Super and BOC Super," Equip chair Michael Cameron said.

"He has also provided steadfast leadership through considerable change, including the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing regulatory demands, and ongoing global market volatility."

Cameron also oversaw successor fund transfers involving the Dow Australia Superannuation Fund in late 2019, and the Pitcher Retirement Plan in June 2020.

He also sold off Catholic Super's banking business, MyLife MyFinance, to Challenger in December 2020.

At that time, Equip Super said it was aiming for $50 billion in funds under management by 2025. It currently has about $36 billion.

Read more: Equip SuperCatholic SuperScott CameronBOC SuperComputershareMichael CameronTogethr TrusteesToyota Super
VIEW COMMENTS

