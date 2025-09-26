Newspaper icon
Equip Super appoints chief risk officer

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   11:38AM

Equip Super has promoted Michelle Cheong to chief risk officer, effective October 6.

Cheong brings nearly two decades of experience in the superannuation and financial services industry.

Starting her career at Ernst & Young, Cheong moved into senior roles at Mercer Australia and Marsh & McLennan, before becoming Equip Super's head of risk.

With specialised expertise in risk governance, assurance and operational resilience, during her four years at the super fund, Cheong has been responsible for embedding risk management practices across the organisation and advancing the maturity of company risk culture.

She succeeds Natalie Alford, who spent eight years in the role at Equip Super before being recruited as chief of risk at HESTA last month.

Equip Super chief executive Scott Cameron said: "We are delighted to appoint Michelle as chief risk officer. She has played a pivotal role in enhancing our risk frameworks in recent years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this leadership position."

Cheong described taking on her new role as a privilege.

"I'm excited to build on our strong foundations and lead the next phase of our journey in further maturing our risk culture to deliver the best outcomes for our members," she said.

Read more: Equip SuperMercer AustraliaMichelle CheongScott Cameron
Equip Super appoints chief risk officer

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:38AM
Equip Super has announced a new chief risk officer.

