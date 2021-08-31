NEWS
Executive Appointments
Equip strengthens executive team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   10:24AM

Industry super fund Equip is adding to its executive lineup, appointing an executive officer of growth and employer relations.

Previously head of growth, Charlie Yanni has been promoted to the executive team.

Similar to his prior role, in the new position he will be responsible for identifying and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities, in addition to managing existing employer relationships.

Prior to joining Equip in 2018, Yanni held roles with both Rest and LUCRF Super.

The appointment is part of Equip and Catholic Super's overall goal of reaching $50 billion in funds under management by 2025. Equip currently has about $17.6 billion while Catholic Super has about $11 billion.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said he is thrilled to have Yanni join the leadership team.

"We are confident that Charlie's experience in identifying, building and nurturing meaningful client relationships will work hand in hand with Equip's recognition of the importance of new partnerships, and help achieve scalable growth," Cameron said.

Commenting on his promotion, Yanni said his focus will be working closely with the team to provide clients with what they need to support their employees at this time.

"At Equip, we are committed to going above and beyond traditional superannuation services by adding real value to a corporate's employee value proposition," he said.

"I will strive to continue finding partners and developing relationships that provide growth and scale benefits for Equip's entire member base.

"I look forward to leading the wider employer relations team by bringing my expertise, knowledge and skills to ultimately support our employers with their superannuation obligations in an ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Catholic Super, Equip, super, Charlie Yanni, LUCRF Super, Scott Cameron
VIEW COMMENTS

Latest News
