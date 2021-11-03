Equip, corporate fund merger complete

Equip has finalised its latest successor fund transfer, adding $765 million to its funds under management.

The fund's merger with BOC Super was official as of November 1, with Equip welcoming about 3000 new members in the process.

BOC is a supplier of gases, chemicals and safety equipment based in the UK. The super fund was established in 1937 to cater to current and former employees and their partners.

The corporate fund is among the oldest super funds in Australia, established in 1937.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said the merger will deliver a raft of benefits for members including lower fees, greater investment choice and scale benefits.

"We've drawn on our strong track record when it comes to managing mergers to ensure the smooth transition of new members to the fund, so they can access the benefits of consolidation," Cameron said.

BOC Super members are still entitled superannuation contributions of up to 13% and will continue to have their insurance premiums covered by the gas company.

The completion of this merger follows that of Equip with Toyota Super in May. The two SFTs were announced within a week of each other back in March. At the time, BOC Super had $680 million in FUM.

"We're well positioned for growth, and very much open for business. This merger supports our strategic goal of growing to $50 billion in funds under management and roughly double our membership to 300,000 in the next five years," Cameron said.

Speaking to Financial Standard earlier this year, Equip and Catholic Super chair Danny Casey said the plan is to reach these targets both organically and inorganically.

"We're always in preliminary discussions with a whole lot of different possibilities at any one point in time, like most of the industry. We're very open to looking at partnerships where we can see that coming together would be in our members' best long-term interests," he said.

"It's got to add scale, it's got to add benefit and not complexity, it's got to add to the kit that we take to market and that we offer members... Reserves are obviously members' money, so it has to be in their best interests; we haven't got the blinkers on about what the possibilities are to better serve our members."