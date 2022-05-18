Equip adds to executive team

The chief member officer at Equip has left after four years, with the fund appointing an interim replacement as it also welcomes another addition to its C-suite.

Tania Cumming left the $32 billion super fund last month, vacating the position of chief member officer which she had held since 2019. She also previously held the role of executive officer, strategy and markets.

In the interim, Equip's head of experience Alexis Harrison has taken on the role in an acting capacity.

"We wish Tania all the best in her new role and thank Alexis for taking on the acting role while we go through the process of appointing a new chief member officer," Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said.

It comes as the fund also expands its executive team, adding Brent Retallick as executive officer, transformation and technology.

Retallick is charged with overseeing the fund's IT team, project management office and transformation team.

He has been with Equip since November 2020 when he joined as head of enterprise strategy and delivery before becoming transformation director in July 2021.

His previous roles include general manager, innovation at Spotless Group, executive general manager, insurance and retirement services at Superpartners, and program director - decision automation at BHP.

Equip said he "brings a strong background of delivering exceptional customer experiences and the ability to drive positive outcomes for organisations".

"I am thrilled Brent has joined the executive team. This role is pivotal in the development of our fund, and Brent brings a wealth of experience that will help drive the transformation agenda over the coming years," Cameron said.

Likewise, Retallick said: "I'm excited to join the executive to help deliver on the fund's ambition to be a digital first organisation with increased self-serve capabilities which equips members today for a better retirement."