Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Equip adds to executive team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:51PM

The chief member officer at Equip has left after four years, with the fund appointing an interim replacement as it also welcomes another addition to its C-suite.

Tania Cumming left the $32 billion super fund last month, vacating the position of chief member officer which she had held since 2019. She also previously held the role of executive officer, strategy and markets.

In the interim, Equip's head of experience Alexis Harrison has taken on the role in an acting capacity.

"We wish Tania all the best in her new role and thank Alexis for taking on the acting role while we go through the process of appointing a new chief member officer," Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

It comes as the fund also expands its executive team, adding Brent Retallick as executive officer, transformation and technology.

Retallick is charged with overseeing the fund's IT team, project management office and transformation team.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

He has been with Equip since November 2020 when he joined as head of enterprise strategy and delivery before becoming transformation director in July 2021.

His previous roles include general manager, innovation at Spotless Group, executive general manager, insurance and retirement services at Superpartners, and program director - decision automation at BHP.

Equip said he "brings a strong background of delivering exceptional customer experiences and the ability to drive positive outcomes for organisations".

"I am thrilled Brent has joined the executive team. This role is pivotal in the development of our fund, and Brent brings a wealth of experience that will help drive the transformation agenda over the coming years," Cameron said.

Likewise, Retallick said: "I'm excited to join the executive to help deliver on the fund's ambition to be a digital first organisation with increased self-serve capabilities which equips members today for a better retirement."

Read more: EquipBrent RetallickScott CameronTania CummingAlexis HarrisonSuperpartners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hostplus commits to net zero
AMP hires new head of portfolio management
Super fund appoints new insurer
Team turnover sees AMP Capital funds downgraded
Equip appoints head of retirement
Industry fund investments chief to depart
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
Equip, corporate fund merger complete
Industry fund appoints chief investment officer
Catholic Super adds to trustee board

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.