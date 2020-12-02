EQT wins custody mandate

Equity Trustees has scored a custody mandate from an $850 million REIT.

HomeCo, an ASX-listed property ownership, development and manager (HMC), appointed EQT to oversee its HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN).

HDN's portfolio includes retail property in New South Wales: Gregory Hills Town Centre in Sydney's south west and Glenmore Park Town Centre near Penrith.

It is set to acquire Queensland-based Marsden Park Shopping Centre for $48 million.

HDN listed on November 20 and is currently seeking to raise up to $300 million.

Equity Trustees senior manager of structured finance and property Sten Silavecky said in recent years he has seen increased demand for a range of property trust structures, and in response the firm is assisting some of the largest and most complex property trusts in the market.

HDN recently appointed Cbus non-executive director Simon Shakesheff as its independent non-executive chair.

Simon Tuxen was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director.

HomeCo has about $1.2 billion in assets under management.