Investment
EQT wins custody mandate
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:08PM

Equity Trustees has scored a custody mandate from an $850 million REIT.

HomeCo, an ASX-listed property ownership, development and manager (HMC), appointed EQT to oversee its HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN).

HDN's portfolio includes retail property in New South Wales: Gregory Hills Town Centre in Sydney's south west and Glenmore Park Town Centre near Penrith.

It is set to acquire Queensland-based Marsden Park Shopping Centre for $48 million.

HDN listed on November 20 and is currently seeking to raise up to $300 million.

Equity Trustees senior manager of structured finance and property Sten Silavecky said in recent years he has seen increased demand for a range of property trust structures, and in response the firm is assisting some of the largest and most complex property trusts in the market.

HDN recently appointed Cbus non-executive director Simon Shakesheff as its independent non-executive chair.

Simon Tuxen was recently appointed as an independent non-executive director.

HomeCo has about $1.2 billion in assets under management.

Equity TrusteesEQTCbusHomeCo Daily NeedsSimon ShakesheffSimon TuxenSten Silavecky
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
