Investment

EQT Group dumps Iress bid

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:03PM

The European private equity firm has abandoned its plans to acquire Iress with both parties unable to agree to a transaction.

Last week Iress granted EQT a further 10 days to complete its due diligence after an initial 30-day access on August 11.

EQT's third offer was to acquire Iress shares at $15.91 plus a 16-cent dividend per share as it caved on previous offers that did not include a dividend and started at $14.80 a share.

"During our work we have been able to confirm that Iress is an impressive, technology-focused business with strong market share and a very loyal customer base driven by its market-leading software solutions," EQT chair of Asia Pacific Thomas Von Koch said.

"We have not come across any red flags during our due diligence but were not able to sufficiently confirm our investment hypothesis. We wish management and the company well and have every confidence Iress will continue to be a leader in its field."

The final offer valued Iress at a 45.3% premium to its undisturbed share price of $10.95 on June 9 and a 61.2% increase to the volume weighted average price ($9.87) for the three months to June 9.

Iress chair Roger Sharp reiterated to investors that the cessation of discussions with Iress does not impact the company's growth strategy or returns to shareholders.

"We have built solid foundations to capture more market share in large addressable markets and are focused on executing the plan. With our strong operating businesses, favourable industry trends and growth investments, we have a positive outlook," Sharp said.

There will be one-off non-operating costs related to the transaction, which are expected to be in the order of $4-5 million pre-tax.

Iress will soon commence an on-market share buy-back.

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

