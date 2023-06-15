Epsilon launches second Australian fund

Epsilon Direct Lending has launched its second corporate direct lending fund with the backing of a multi-family office.

The Epsilon Direct Lending Senior Loan Fund leans into growing investor demand for Australian conservative private credit strategies.

"That can deliver consistent cash yields, with capital preservation and low volatility, as well as returns which have a low correlation to equity markets, traditional fixed income investments and other private credit strategies such as broadly syndicated loan focused funds," the fund manager said.

The has been launched in partnership with a prominent but unnamed Australian multi-family office and follows the launch of Epsilon's first fund in 2021, the Epsilon Direct Lending Fund.

The fund manager explained the initial launch raised capital from a range of prominent investors including private wealth advisory firms, multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, high-net-worth investors, and small institutional investors.

Epsilon founding partner Joe Millward said the new fund will invest alongside Epsilon's other investment vehicles.

"For this fund, investor appetite will be met via its portfolio of directly structured and documented senior secured floating rate loans to high quality, credit-worthy Australian and New Zealand middle-market companies," he explained.

"Investors find it attractive that the fund focuses on performing companies operating in non-cyclical industries, to support growth, with no loans made to property-related financing."

Epsilon co-founding partner Mick Wright-Smith added inflation, high-interest rates and low GDP growth has impacted corporate cashflows.

"But the middle market remains resilient due to its more conservative borrowing levels and relatively lower exposure to imported inflationary drivers," he said.

"Middle-market focused private equity dry powder is at high levels with many sponsors now replenished in recent times. Our investment pipeline is as strong as ever."

Wright-Smith further explained that Epsilon has a strong flow of lending opportunities to help finance some of Australia's highest quality companies and private equity investors as they seek funding for growth and event-driven purposes.

The investment team has also expanded to accommodate the funding demand.

Finally, Epsilon co-founding partner Paul Nagy concluded the rise of private credit globally has been driven by the demand from both investors and borrowers.

"From an investor's perspective, the opportunity to access a portfolio of well-structured lending opportunities to support the growth of quality companies as a senior secured lender is appealing," he said.

"For borrowers, it really comes down to having choice and a differentiated service proposition to the traditional bank lenders which provide the vast majority of this capital in Australia."