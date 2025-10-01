Newspaper icon
Entireti launches SMA, portfolio management service

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:37PM

Entireti has launched Salita Portfolio Services (Salita), its new managed account and portfolio management service.

The platform is designed to support all licensed and self-licensed practises within its network, which comprises Akumin, Fortnum, Personal Financial Services, and Entireti Alliances.

Salita functions to streamline solutions for the implementation of investment advice and deliver enhanced client outcomes.

It features a range of actively managed, cost-effective SMAs, with options for accumulation, retirement and direct equities.

It offers portfolio management services to support bespoke private-label SMAs tailored to serve specific client needs.

Currently Salita offers portfolio solutions and investment advisory services to several businesses under the Entireti network, representing $5 billion in funds under management.

Entireti managing director Neil Younger said: "Salita draws on the combined expertise, capabilities and track record of Personal Financial Services, Akumin and Fortnum to deliver a modern, scalable service that is focused on delivering quality portfolio solutions and a better experience for clients and advisers."

Salita is led by executive general manager of research and investment solutions at Entireti John Carnevale, and Entireti's chief investment officer Aman Ramrakha. Its investment committee is led by independent chair Nigel Douglas, with support from Lonsec Investment Solutions, of the Evidentia Group.

Carnevale said demand for managed account and portfolio management services continues, as more advice businesses are looking to reshape and enhance their value proposition.

"Salita represents the coming together and evolution of Entireti's investment capabilities to support all the licensed and self-licensed practices within the network," he said.

