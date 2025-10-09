Newspaper icon
End of an era: Longtime Platinum exec exits

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:25PM

Liz Norman, the long-serving head of marketing, sales, and client relations at Platinum Asset Management, has left the company ahead of its merger with L1 Capital which was approved by shareholders last week.

Norman has been a crucial member of the investor services and communications team since Platinum was founded in 1994 by Kerr Neilson and Andrew Clifford.

The comms specialist has served as director of investor services and communications since March 2013, but held managerial roles before that, making her the company's link with clients from the very beginning.

Starting her career at Bankers Trust, Norman worked on new product development before joining the retail funds management team, where she Platinum's former head of investment,

Her role involved far more than her title suggests.

During her 30 years with the fund manager, Norman also oversaw business development, researcher relationships, and product development.

Her departure followed that of Douglas Isles, has left Platinum a couple of months ago.

Isles first joined Platinum in 2003 as an investment analyst focused on industrials and quickly became a key communicator for adviser presentations. After five years, he left for a brief stint in Singapore, where he helped build Standard Chartered's equities broking business.

He returned to work with Neilson in 2013 as an investment specialist, strengthening the firm's relationships with advisers in Australia and New Zealand and later expanding its reach into the U.S. In 2022, he was appointed head of investment, overseeing the investment team's processes and personnel.

In 2018, Kerr Neilson stepped down as chief executive and was replaced by Andrew Clifford, who was investment chief until last February.

