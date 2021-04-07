Elston grows distribution team

Elston Asset Management has made two additions to its distribution team, hiring from Morningstar and Lonsec.

Samantha Woodham has joined as a senior business development manager for Queensland and Western Australia.

She was previously at Morningstar for four years as a business development manager for New South Wales and Western Australia.

Prior to this, Woodham was at Suncorp as a superannuation business development manager.

Jeremy Weber has also been appointed as a senior business development manager and joins from Lonsec where he was responsible for growth among managed accounts across Victoria and South Australia.

Weber was previously a business development associate at HUB24 and spent five years at Commonwealth Bank in trading.

In his new role, Weber will be working with Elston's New South Wales distribution team.

"We're really excited to have Sam and Jeremy join our distribution team as we continue to grow our business and importantly, continue to deliver great outcomes for our clients and their investors," Elston's head of adviser services Mark Smith said.

"We're now working with over 200 advisers nationally. Our models are available on six of the leading wrap platforms. And we have just surpassed $3 billion FUM."

The appointments come after Elston made two appointments to its investment team last year, hiring from Pinnacle and UK-based Sarasin & Partners.