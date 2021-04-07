NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Elston grows distribution team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:03PM﻿

Elston Asset Management has made two additions to its distribution team, hiring from Morningstar and Lonsec.

Samantha Woodham has joined as a senior business development manager for Queensland and Western Australia.

She was previously at Morningstar for four years as a business development manager for New South Wales and Western Australia.

Prior to this, Woodham was at Suncorp as a superannuation business development manager.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Jeremy Weber has also been appointed as a senior business development manager and joins from Lonsec where he was responsible for growth among managed accounts across Victoria and South Australia.

Weber was previously a business development associate at HUB24 and spent five years at Commonwealth Bank in trading.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

In his new role, Weber will be working with Elston's New South Wales distribution team.

"We're really excited to have Sam and Jeremy join our distribution team as we continue to grow our business and importantly, continue to deliver great outcomes for our clients and their investors," Elston's head of adviser services Mark Smith said.

"We're now working with over 200 advisers nationally. Our models are available on six of the leading wrap platforms. And we have just surpassed $3 billion FUM."

The appointments come after Elston made two appointments to its investment team last year, hiring from Pinnacle and UK-based Sarasin & Partners.

Read more: LonsecMorningstarElston Asset ManagementJeremy WeberSamantha Woodham
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Hyperion ETF goes live
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
ETF liquidity disappears: Morningstar
Tide turns in ETFs, managed funds inflows
Morningstar introduces new platform
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
Generation flags Ascalon closure
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
Morningstar's conviction weakened on BlackRock fund
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6Q1YUW3S