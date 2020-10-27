Elston expands team

Elston Asset Management has expanded their investment team with two new appointments.

Artem Zainitdinov has been appointed as equities dealer/portfolio analyst with Elston.

Meanwhile, David Seager has been brought on as an investment analyst in the multi-asset team.

Zainitdinov joins from Pinnacle Investment Management where he was a middle office analyst.

In his new role he will execute trades across Elston portfolios and provide broad investment support functions.

Seager has recently relocated from the UK to Brisbane, taking on his new position with Elston.

In the UK, Seager worked as an analyst at Sarasin & Partners and Trayport.

Prior to that, he spent more than five years as an analyst at Templetons Financial.

"David and Artem bring an enormous amount of skill and enthusiasm and we're excited to have them on board," Elston chief executive Nick Revis said.

"They're really going to help us to move forward and maintain our high standards as we continue to innovate and grow."