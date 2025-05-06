Newspaper icon
Ellerston Capital awards distribution mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 MAY 2025   11:57AM

Sodor Capital will distribute three Ellerston Capital funds to institutional investors.

Ellerston Capital has signed Sodor Capital to market three of its funds - the Ellerston Fixed Income Target Return Fund, Ellerston JAADE Australian Private Assets Fund (Wholesale), and the newly launched Ellerston Mid Cap Opportunities Fund.

The Ellerston Fixed Income Target Return Fund is run by Vimal Gor and blends traditional fixed income return sources with alternative risk premia to ensure a low correlation to growth assets. It primarily invests in Australian government, semi-government and corporate bonds, related derivatives and cash and cash like securities.

The Ellerston JAADE Australian Private Assets Fund (Wholesale) takes minority interests in later stage, Australian private technology companies with revenues greater than $10 million. Its portfolio companies include Mable, Phocas, Prospecta, SiteMinder, and Tyro. Since its 2018 inception, it's returned 14.89%.

Meanwhile, the Ellerston Mid Cap Opportunities Fund was launched in March and invests in a portfolio of between 25 and 40 medium capitalisation, ASX-listed companies. Its top holdings are Generation Development Group, Index, Life360, MA Financial Group, and Regis Healthcare.

Sodor Capital is new to the market, having launched in August last year.

It was founded by former Mainstream Group founder and chief executive Martin Smith after Mainstream was acquired by Apex Group.

"I have known Sodor Capital's founder Martin Smith for over 10 years as both a client and an investor in his previous business Mainstream Group," Ellerston Capital chief investment officer David Keelan said.

"We like Sodor Capital's employee mindset and entrepreneurial approach and look forward to a similarly long-term partnership with this new venture."

