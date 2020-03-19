Elanor launches new fund

Elanor Investors Group has announced the establishment of a new healthcare and real estate fund, bringing funds under management to over $1.9 billion.

The fund, Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund, was established with the acquisition of two healthcare properties, with a combined asset value of $123.3 million.

Elanor said the properties, one in Brisbane and one on the Gold Coast, are located in established health precincts and supported by strong anchor tenants.

"With Australian healthcare expenditure growing at over 2.5 times GDP, prevailing healthcare sector cost structures are driving demand for more efficient healthcare service delivery models," the company said in an announcement to the ASX.

"Consequently, healthcare services are increasingly being delivered in lower cost day surgeries and medical centres/clinics."

The company said the fund's strategy is to acquire high quality commercial healthcare real estate assets and actively manage those assets to optimise the use of the properties.

The group's co-head of real estate David Burgess said the acquisition of the two seed assets is a positive starting point.

"The seed assets represent high investment quality commercial healthcare properties, underpinned by strong anchor tenants," Burgess said.

"With a Year 1 Fund distribution yield of 7.5%, we are positive that our proven active asset management capability will deliver superior risk adjusted returns for our investors."

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said the group is positive about the investment prospects within the growing Australian healthcare real estate sector.

"We have been actively reviewing the broader healthcare real estate sector for some time and the establishment of this fund represents the fourth real estate investment sector of focus for the group," Willis said.

"We look forward to acquiring further high investment quality commercial healthcare real estate assets to grow the fund."