Superannuation
EISS Super, TWUSUPER explore merger
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   3:50PM

The two industry superannuation funds have signed a memorandum of understanding to weigh a potential merger.

If the merger proceeds, the combined fund will have about 130,000 members and $12 billion in funds under assets.

In a joint statement, the two super funds said they will commence due diligence, and initial discussions have been "very positive".

"We have an obligation to our members, to consider the benefits of a potential merger and to proceed with that merger if it is in their best interests. It's early days, but we're seeing a lot of potential benefits for members, so a merger looks promising," EISS Super chief executive Alexander Hutchison said.

TWUSUPER chief executive Frank Sandy said: "Although early in the process, there appears to be a strong synergy between the funds operationally, which should translate to better member outcomes, as well as an alignment of our values and culture which is important for members."

"This merger can provide greater scale for both funds and has the potential to deliver cost savings to members across trustee services, administration and investments, while also providing members with better services, solid long-term investment returns and improved financial outcomes at retirement."

EISS Super's MySuper option has returned: 3.8% over the year to February, 5.6% p.a. over three years, 7.2% p.a. over five years, 6% p.a. over seven years and 6.7% p.a. over 10 years.

TWU's MySuper has slightly better performance: 7.1% over 12 months to February end, 5.7% p.a. over three years, 7.9% p.a. over five years, 6.8% p.a. over seven years, and 7.4% p.a. over 10 years.

Both are below the median MySuper option's annual returns of 8% plus over all time periods mentioned.

Last month, the Australia Post Superannuation Scheme (APSS) signed a non-binding heads of agreement to explore a merger with Sunsuper, which is committed to a merger with QSuper to create a $200 billion plus fund. 

Also last month, Aware Super signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the $855 million Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF). Aware last year, completed mergers with VicSuper and WA Super.

EISS SuperTWUSUPERAlexander HutchisonFrank Sandy
