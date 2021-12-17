EISS Super finds merger partner in Cbus

Cbus has come to EISS Super's rescue, after the latter was directed by APRA to merge as soon as possible.

Cbus and EISS Super have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to complete a merger next year, with Cbus chief executive Justin Arter saying the construction industry fund has long shared an affinity with the electrical industry.

"We have a strong and growing membership of 36,000 members in the electrical trades and strong relationships with industry leaders like the Electrical Trades Union, Master Electricians and NECA," Arter said.

"Cbus is a specialist fund for workers who build Australia, a fund that tailors our services such as insurance to our members. By joining together with EISS Super, we will be able to deliver even more for members in the electrical sector by harnessing economies of scale."

Just last month APRA enforced additional licence conditions on EISS Super, one of the conditions being that it must merge with a larger fund by the middle of 2022. It was also told it must also adopt better expenditure processes and greater board oversight of expenditure and review its expenditure and cease sponsorship arrangements and other arrangements that are not in members' best interests.

The fund was due to merge with TWUSUPER but after the news broke of its questionable expenditures and poor culture within the fund following its failure of the performance test, the plans were dropped.

EISS Super chair Peter Tighe said discussions so far and the presentation delivered by Cbus as part of the tender process suggest members best interests would be met by merging.

"Cbus' commitment to providing a shared future for all our members, including those invested in our defined benefit products was an important part of our decision," Tighe said.

"Cbus' track record of strong investment performance coupled with its commitment to member service and existing connection to the energy industry, will help enhance the retirement outcomes of EISS Super members."

EISS Super believes a merger with Cbus will see members benefit from economies of scale and greater investment opportunities, "which are critical to the successful delivery of positive long term outcomes for members", Tighe said.

A merger of the two funds would see Cbus' funds under management rise to about $74 billion.