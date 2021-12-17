NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

EISS Super finds merger partner in Cbus

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   2:06PM

Cbus has come to EISS Super's rescue, after the latter was directed by APRA to merge as soon as possible.

Cbus and EISS Super have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to complete a merger next year, with Cbus chief executive Justin Arter saying the construction industry fund has long shared an affinity with the electrical industry.

"We have a strong and growing membership of 36,000 members in the electrical trades and strong relationships with industry leaders like the Electrical Trades Union, Master Electricians and NECA," Arter said.

"Cbus is a specialist fund for workers who build Australia, a fund that tailors our services such as insurance to our members. By joining together with EISS Super, we will be able to deliver even more for members in the electrical sector by harnessing economies of scale."

Just last month APRA enforced additional licence conditions on EISS Super, one of the conditions being that it must merge with a larger fund by the middle of 2022. It was also told it must also adopt better expenditure processes and greater board oversight of expenditure and review its expenditure and cease sponsorship arrangements and other arrangements that are not in members' best interests.

The fund was due to merge with TWUSUPER but after the news broke of its questionable expenditures and poor culture within the fund following its failure of the performance test, the plans were dropped.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

EISS Super chair Peter Tighe said discussions so far and the presentation delivered by Cbus as part of the tender process suggest members best interests would be met by merging.

"Cbus' commitment to providing a shared future for all our members, including those invested in our defined benefit products was an important part of our decision," Tighe said.

"Cbus' track record of strong investment performance coupled with its commitment to member service and existing connection to the energy industry, will help enhance the retirement outcomes of EISS Super members."

EISS Super believes a merger with Cbus will see members benefit from economies of scale and greater investment opportunities, "which are critical to the successful delivery of positive long term outcomes for members", Tighe said.

A merger of the two funds would see Cbus' funds under management rise to about $74 billion.

Read more: CbusEISS SuperJustin Arter
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team
New role for Cbus' Robbie Campo
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Hume throws shade at trustee rainy day funds
MySuper heatmap offers few surprises
Choice products not so choice: APRA
What you read in 2021
APRA moves to force EISS Super merger
Cbus to create rainy day fund to cover fines
Test-induced movement marginal: Data

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.