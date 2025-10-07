Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Eildon recommends Samuel Terry takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:22PM

Eildon Capital Group (EDC) is urging shareholders to accept Samuel Terry Asset Management's off-market takeover bid.

Eildon's independent board committee told shareholders to accept Samuel Terry's offer, which recently went up from $0.80 per security to $0.875, in the absence of a superior proposal.

"The offer represents a premium to recent market prices prior to announcement of the offer including a 24.1% premium to the closing price of EDC's stapled securities on ASX on the last trading day before the offer was announced," the committee said.

Samuel Terry currently owns 63.08% of Eildon. It is the trustee for the Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund, which has $1 billion in assets under management.

Eildon's committee argued that the takeover is also "fair and reasonable" given the limited liquidity of its securities.

"No other superior proposals have been received," the committee said.

"Following the close of the offer, the bidder may exert increased influence over EDC and its intentions in relation to EDC's existing board are unclear and may not be conducive to ongoing value creation for minority EDC securityholders."

Samuel Terry plans to remove Eildon from the ASX as soon as it can do so.

This may have "negative liquidity and possible value implications for any continuing EDC securityholders," Eildon said.

This is Samuel Terry's second attempt to take over Eildon. In April 2023, Eildon rejected Samuel Terry's offer of 93 cents per share.

ASX-listed real estate investment and funds manager Eildon runs the Eildon Capital Trust (ECT), which has an investment portfolio worth $35.9 million.

ECT's portfolio comprises five investments across debt, which comes to $22.7 million, as well as equity.

Read more: EDCASXEildon Capital GroupSamuel Terry Asset ManagementEildon Capital Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Samuel Terry bids for Eildon again
ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field
Betashares expands Wealth Builder range
RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m
Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger
Platinum pushes for L1 Capital merger ahead of EGM
Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
ASIC takes aim at super, private markets

Editor's Choice

Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
When it comes to onboarding investment options, many platforms are following compliance-driven processes that operate in isolation to consideration of members' best financial interests, APRA found.

ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC will allow Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, to list new companies on its platform, directly competing with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Australian Food Super to transition to age-based premiums

MATTHEW WAI
Australian Food Super is transitioning its insurance offering to age-based pricing, with older members to pay much more for cover.

Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

ELIZA BAVIN
Generation Life has appointed a senior sales and business development executive, effective immediately.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media