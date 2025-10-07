Eildon recommends Samuel Terry takeover

Eildon Capital Group (EDC) is urging shareholders to accept Samuel Terry Asset Management's off-market takeover bid.

Eildon's independent board committee told shareholders to accept Samuel Terry's offer, which recently went up from $0.80 per security to $0.875, in the absence of a superior proposal.

"The offer represents a premium to recent market prices prior to announcement of the offer including a 24.1% premium to the closing price of EDC's stapled securities on ASX on the last trading day before the offer was announced," the committee said.

Samuel Terry currently owns 63.08% of Eildon. It is the trustee for the Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund, which has $1 billion in assets under management.

Eildon's committee argued that the takeover is also "fair and reasonable" given the limited liquidity of its securities.

"No other superior proposals have been received," the committee said.

"Following the close of the offer, the bidder may exert increased influence over EDC and its intentions in relation to EDC's existing board are unclear and may not be conducive to ongoing value creation for minority EDC securityholders."

Samuel Terry plans to remove Eildon from the ASX as soon as it can do so.

This may have "negative liquidity and possible value implications for any continuing EDC securityholders," Eildon said.

This is Samuel Terry's second attempt to take over Eildon. In April 2023, Eildon rejected Samuel Terry's offer of 93 cents per share.

ASX-listed real estate investment and funds manager Eildon runs the Eildon Capital Trust (ECT), which has an investment portfolio worth $35.9 million.

ECT's portfolio comprises five investments across debt, which comes to $22.7 million, as well as equity.