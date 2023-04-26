Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

ASX-listed Eildon (EDC) said Samuel Terry Asset Management's offer of 93 cents per share represented a 20.5% discount to its net asset value of $1.17, a calculation based on December 2022 figures.

The offer price also amounts to a 15.5% discount based on net tangible assets of $1.10 per unit.

Eildon traded at 79 cents per share on Friday, April 21. On April 24, when CVC announced its selldown to Samuel Terry, shares jumped by as much as 19% to 94 cents. EDC shares traded as high as $1.15 in 2019.

Eildon, with $282 million invested in real estate and credit strategies, said the offer ignores the intrinsic value of the funds management platform.

Eildon expects its assets under management will rise to $362 million once its investment in Harpley Town Centre, a shopping centre in Melbourne, finalises.

In response to the takeover, Eildon appointed Grant Thornton Corporate Finance to assess whether the offer is "fair and reasonable to the group's securityholders".

CVC announced on Monday that it was divesting a 19.9% stake in Eildon to free up capital.

This morning, CVC said it will sell the remaining stake, which equated to 8.16 million units for a consideration of $7.59 million. At the end of December 2022, CVC had a 37.2% holding in Eildon.