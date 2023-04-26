Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:35PM

Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

ASX-listed Eildon (EDC) said Samuel Terry Asset Management's offer of 93 cents per share represented a 20.5% discount to its net asset value of $1.17, a calculation based on December 2022 figures.

The offer price also amounts to a 15.5% discount based on net tangible assets of $1.10 per unit.

Eildon traded at 79 cents per share on Friday, April 21. On April 24, when CVC announced its selldown to Samuel Terry, shares jumped by as much as 19% to 94 cents. EDC shares traded as high as $1.15 in 2019.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Eildon, with $282 million invested in real estate and credit strategies, said the offer ignores the intrinsic value of the funds management platform.

Eildon expects its assets under management will rise to $362 million once its investment in Harpley Town Centre, a shopping centre in Melbourne, finalises.

In response to the takeover, Eildon appointed Grant Thornton Corporate Finance to assess whether the offer is "fair and reasonable to the group's securityholders".

CVC announced on Monday that it was divesting a 19.9% stake in Eildon to free up capital.

This morning, CVC said it will sell the remaining stake, which equated to 8.16 million units for a consideration of $7.59 million. At the end of December 2022, CVC had a 37.2% holding in Eildon.

Read more: CVCSamuel Terry Asset ManagementEildon Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CVC sells 20% stake in Eildon
Fund manager hires distribution lead
No returns in sight for AAP investors
Advice group appoints director
CVC to launch venture capital fund

Editor's Choice

March inflation drops to 7%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:37PM
Under a newly inked deal, members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients will have access to a suite of retirement income solutions from Allianz Retire+.

Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.