Family Office

EG private wealth syndicate sells off industrial site

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:02PM

EG has sold an industrial site in Sydney's Northern Beaches for $26 million, realising returns in excess of 27% per annum over a 2.5-year period.

Acquired in 2020 for $18.09 million, the multi-let industrial facility is the first divestment of an EG private wealth syndicate, which has assembled a portfolio of nearly $200 million.

EG head of private wealth Rodney Walt told Financial Standard the high demand for industrial assets and the ability of EG's team to execute an asset strategy by enhancing rents and improving the average lease expiry allowed for the fund manager to bring the property to market earlier than expected.

"We were very successful in extending out the WALE (the weighted average lease expiry term) on the asset," Walt said.

"We acquired the site with a 1.1-year WALE, but because of our technology, as well as our institutional clients and exposure on the Northern beaches, we knew that there would be significant demand from tenants in that space."

Therefore, EG took the WALE out to 3.4 years and extended the average rents from $210 to $235 per square metre across the site.

As for future deals, Walt said he is always on the lookout for opportunities to both acquire and sell at the right time.

On the acquisition front, Walt predicts that there'll be better opportunities towards the end of the year as interest rates rise and a slowing economy take hold, delivering some mispriced or undervalued opportunities.

"My focus per product is really looking at what is going to deliver good cash yield income for our investors as well as utilising the EG skills and improving the asset values for our investors to deliver those higher returns," he said.

"It's about finding those right opportunities and then matching them with our investor database which has continued to grow and show interest in the returns that we've been able to deliver."

