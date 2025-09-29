Newspaper icon
ECP names new partner

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 29 SEP 2025   12:03PM

ECP Asset Management has promoted Justin Warton to partner, where he will continue to oversee the ECP Global Growth Fund.

Warton joined ECP in 2021 as a principal in investments, prior to which he spent seven years at First Sentier in several investment roles, including emerging companies in Sydney and global infrastructure in London.

ECP founder Manny Pohl said Warton's promotion reflects his excellent track record in delivering positive outcome for clients.

"Justin's promotion to partner recognises that he has been a key driver of the business and will continue to be a part of the firm's long-term success," he said.

The Global Growth Fund was recently added to the HUB24 platform and continues to invest in names such as money movement platform Wise, tabletop gaming manufacturer Games Workshop and digital advertising platform AppLovin.

"Our portfolio represents a collection of exceptional businesses operating across a range of industries and geographies, as well as up-and-down the market cap spectrum," said Warton.

"Over the course of the fund's life, we have demonstrated particular ability to deliver outperformance through the identification of high-quality franchises in the smaller, off-benchmark, and more under-covered parts of the market, and have grown with them as shareholders."

