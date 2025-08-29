ECP joins Future Generation Women lineup

ECP Asset Management's Global Growth Fund has been selected as the latest partner of Future Generation Women, while principal Annabelle Miller will provide pro bono investment support in global equities.

The Future Generation Women fund is managed by a team of female portfolio managers, delivering strong returns through investments in both Australian and global equities.

It also advocates gender and economic equality by donating to not-for-profit organisations annually.

Joining the lineup, Miller said the initiative resonates well with ECP's values.

"Becoming a partner to Future Generation, gives us the opportunity to contribute to a fund that not only seeks strong returns but also actively works to improve the lives of women and their children," Miller said.

"We are looking forward to making a meaningful impact on the fund and its purpose and ensuring the investment objectives of the fund continue to excel."

Meanwhile, Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney is pleased to welcome Miller and ECP to the fold.

"Future Generation Women represents the next frontier in investing for impact, bringing a gender lens into investment decisions," Gurney said.

"The addition of the ECP Global Growth Fund strengthens our investment portfolio and allows Future Generation Women to further our mission of driving gender equality through investments and philanthropy."

According to the July update, the fund returned 4.7% since its inception in December last year for Australian equities, well below the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index benchmark (8.9%).

Global equities returned slightly better at 6.9% but also underperformed against its benchmark - the MSCI AC World Index (7.3%) - over the same period.

At launch, Minderoo committed $100 million as a cornerstone investor in the fund.

The fund operates with a pro bono format and requires a minimum investment of $250,000.

It also makes an annual donation equal to 1% of the average monthly net asset value for each class.