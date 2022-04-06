ECP Asset Management expands distribution capabilities

The head of investment and consultant relations at Franklin Templeton has taken a newly created role at ECP Asset Management.

Amy Teh has joined the boutique as principal, focused on partnering with clients to deliver ECP's investment capabilities and helping grow the firm's footprint.

She joins from Franklin Templeton where she led investment and consultant relations for close to four years. She has also previously held senior roles with Colonial First State and Willis Towers Watson.

ECP founder and chair Manny Pohl said: "Amy brings deep industry knowledge and experience to ECP and will play a crucial role in working with clients across a number of channels."

"Amy joins the firm at a pivotal time in ECP's development, as demand for and interest in our investment strategies experiences strong growth."

ECP also recently appointed Lachlan Hodgkinson as principal, distribution as it in-housed its institutional distribution capabilities.

Teh and Hodgkinson will work closely in developing the boutique's distribution strategy.

"Our new distribution team will be well placed to capitalise on this interest, as we make further inroads into the local market," Pohl said.