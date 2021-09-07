ECP Asset Management adds to team

The active fund manager added a former investment analyst from Hyperion Asset Management to its investment team.

Justin Breen spent over five years at Hyperion specialising in global equities investing.

He was previously a derivatives trader at ERM Power.

ECP Asset Management chair and chief investment officer Manny Pohl founded Hyperion Asset Management in 1996 and served as chief executive and chair until 2012.

Pohl said Breen's experience in managing highly concentrated global 'quality growth' equity portfolios will bring an extra level of expertise to the team.

"The firm has been experiencing strong growth in recent months as investors seek out asset managers who offer exposure to high quality investment opportunities," Pohl said.

"Our long-term approach to investing is increasingly attractive to investors who recognise that resilience and quality are key to investment success, regardless of market cycles or short-term trends. ECP takes a disciplined and active approach to investing which allows us to identify high quality growing companies and capture their potential on behalf of our investors."

Breen's appointment marks the eighth member of the investment team alongside Pohl, Jared Pohl, Jason Pohl, Damon Callaghan, Sam Byrnes, Andrew Dale and Justin Warton.

In 2014, ECP established its national office in Sydney and appointed Dale as portfolio manager.