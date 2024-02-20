Economists share their top left field ideas for 2024

Some of the nation's leading economists shared their Factor-X - also known as an X-factor - for the year ahead at this morning's Chief Economists Forum in Sydney, led by the man who coined the term, industry veteran Don Stammer.

Appearing at his 18th Chief Economists Forum, once again as a panelist, Stammer pointed out that a Factor-X isn't typically identified at the outset of a year as they are the largely unexpected influences that emerge from left field over time.

However, playing along with master of ceremonies Angela Jackson, Stammer pinpointed large and emerging US technology stocks as his Factor-X for 2024 - just as it was in 2023.

"I do think it'll be the further growth of US technology stocks. I think the cash they've got, the low debt they've got, the imagination they've got, the momentum they've got means it'll be a great year for tech stocks," he predicted.

However, La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton highlighted the resilience of the property market as his Factor-X.

"I don't see that changing given where central bank rates are... It's probably not going to appreciate at the kind of pace it did during COVID, but the property market is one for the sensible investor," he said.

Those looking to buy an investment property can benefit from strong rental returns, while the current elevated borrowing costs are able to be largely offset given the low vacancy rates in the rental market, Paton said.

Conversely, Koda Capital chief economist Brigette Leckie said she believes China's equity market could prove to be the Factor-X this year - a somewhat contrarian view.

"It's totally unloved. Yes, growth is weak and probably going to be structurally weak, but I think there's upside for reform and that market has a lot of alpha in it, I think," she said, marking an opposing view to Jackson's 2023 prediction that the China growth story is over.

Taking a geopolitical view and qualifying his prediction as one that "will sound crazy" in the current environment, Australian Retirement Trust chief economist Brian Parker said he is optimistic there will be a positive aftermath to what's playing out in Gaza.

"People have been writing about events in the Middle East for many years but, rather than taking a pessimistic view, looking at the events in Gaza as being a catalyst for massive, massive change, and potentially change for the better," Parker said.

"[It could be] the wakeup call that doing the same thing over and over again for 70 years and expecting a different result is madness, and that maybe this actually leads to common sense and a better environment over the next five to 10 years... A more sedate Middle East would be a very positive game changer for the world in general."

Meantime, independent economist and Climate Council councillor Nicki Hutley believes Australia needs a carbon price, labelling that as her Factor-X.

"I don't think Labor has the courage to take that to the next election, but perhaps the election after will see a carbon price put back on the agenda," she said.

Finally, while not necessarily an explicit Factor-X, Judo Bank chief economic advisor Warren Hogan warned attendees to keep an eye on the elevated levels of business insolvencies we're seeing. Describing it as a "huge risk" over the next 12-18 months, Hogan predicted there could be as many as 60,000 zombie firms in Australia currently; a number that, if it grows, could cause a significant downturn, he said.

As for the sectors hardest hit, he said it's "surprisingly evenly spread" as there doesn't appear to be any concentration within industries.

"I think more importantly for this story is its time dependency. If we get rid of these zombies over five years, given the labour shortages and other economic factors, then I think this will be a very positive thing, particularly for productivity," Hogan said.