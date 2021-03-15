NEWS
Economics
Economic recovery has been stronger than expected: Lowe
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:35PM

Australia's economic recovery has been quicker and stronger than expected, according to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe.

Speaking at the Melbourne Business Analytics conference, Lowe stated that while there are still challenges facing the nation, the recovery process has been impressive.

"As a nation, we have responded very well to the pandemic. Australians have pulled together and been prepared to do what is necessary to contain the virus and support one another," Lowe said.

"Businesses have adapted quickly and innovated, with many making more progress on the digital front in a matter of months than they would have made in years."

Lowe also praised the government's stimulus measures saying they were quick to respond to the changing needs of Australians with income support, infrastructure investment and the wage subsidy program.

The central bank governor even tooting his own horn, pointing to the monetary policy measures put in place which helped reduce the cost of borrowing to historically low levels.

"The result has been a quicker and stronger economic recovery than was expected. This, however, does not hide the fact that we still have a long way to go," he said.

"While we are expecting further progress to be made towards full employment and the inflation target, it is going to take some time before we reach our goals."

Lowe said it is of the upmost importance that business investment kick into gear and pointed to many opportunities for investment in IT, digitisation, and data science.

"Investment in these areas is critical to lifting our nation's productive capacity. In many ways data is the new oil of the 21st century," Lowe said.

"Investing in data and our digital capability are critical to our future prosperity. These investments allow better decision making and a faster response to the changes in our economy and society."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
