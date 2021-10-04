Economic recap: Week to October 1

The COVID-19 pandemic - and the freezing of nearly all economic activity it brought about -- was godsend to climate change activists.

Recall those pictures of those bright, bright, sun-shiny days underscored by a CNN article (published last year) that for the first time in 30 years, northern Indians were able to see the peak of the Himalayas. Similarly, The Guardian reported in early-2020 (when the pandemic began) that because of the lockdowns, Venice's murky waters now offered "not just a clear view of the sandy bed, but shoals of tiny fish, scuttling crabs and multi-coloured plant-life".

The vaccine did it. While the pandemic and its more virulent variants remain to this day, the increasing pace of vaccination on Planet Earth - along with still accommodative monetary and fiscal policies - have allowed the easing of social restrictions and the re-opening of businesses.

Quarantined consumers' pent-up demand were suddenly let loose. Factories are now humming to satisfy the rebound in household spending.

This has spurred sharp increases in commodity prices from aluminium, to oil, to copper. The S&P/GSCI commodity price index has rallied by 146.2% from its April 2020 low to the end of September this year.

You call that a rally? This is a rally. Coal prices rocketed by 465% from its 2020 year low to the end of September this year. To produce the "widget" consumers want, factories need electricity. In this climate change-correct world, power "should" be generated through solar, wind, water or whatever... no more of that greenhouse-emitting fuel called coal.

But climate change correctness is exactly what's pushing the price of coal higher and higher. There's less coal supply available to satisfy the increase in demand. More so, given the reduction in investments in coal mine exploration and/or production resulting from heightened international effort to combat global warming.

Zero-sum game? As the global recovery continues to progress, demand for the "cheaper" energy alternative would only get hotter.

But this, in turn, is also lifting the price of carbon emissions. Carbon futures surged by 305.1% to a record high of €61.74 a metric tonne (from their 2020 lows) at the end of September this year.

Then again, this is a good development for climate change. The escalating price of "dirty" coal will eventually make greener alternatives more financially and economically viable.

Just as Australian federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg declared in his address to the Australian Industry Group on September 24: "It's a long-term shift, not a short-term shock."

