NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to October 1

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 4 OCT 2021   8:42AM

The COVID-19 pandemic - and the freezing of nearly all economic activity it brought about -- was godsend to climate change activists.

Recall those pictures of those bright, bright, sun-shiny days underscored by a CNN article (published last year) that for the first time in 30 years, northern Indians were able to see the peak of the Himalayas. Similarly, The Guardian reported in early-2020 (when the pandemic began) that because of the lockdowns, Venice's murky waters now offered "not just a clear view of the sandy bed, but shoals of tiny fish, scuttling crabs and multi-coloured plant-life".

The vaccine did it. While the pandemic and its more virulent variants remain to this day, the increasing pace of vaccination on Planet Earth - along with still accommodative monetary and fiscal policies - have allowed the easing of social restrictions and the re-opening of businesses.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

Quarantined consumers' pent-up demand were suddenly let loose. Factories are now humming to satisfy the rebound in household spending.

This has spurred sharp increases in commodity prices from aluminium, to oil, to copper. The S&P/GSCI commodity price index has rallied by 146.2% from its April 2020 low to the end of September this year.

You call that a rally? This is a rally. Coal prices rocketed by 465% from its 2020 year low to the end of September this year. To produce the "widget" consumers want, factories need electricity. In this climate change-correct world, power "should" be generated through solar, wind, water or whatever... no more of that greenhouse-emitting fuel called coal.

But climate change correctness is exactly what's pushing the price of coal higher and higher. There's less coal supply available to satisfy the increase in demand. More so, given the reduction in investments in coal mine exploration and/or production resulting from heightened international effort to combat global warming.

Zero-sum game? As the global recovery continues to progress, demand for the "cheaper" energy alternative would only get hotter.

But this, in turn, is also lifting the price of carbon emissions. Carbon futures surged by 305.1% to a record high of €61.74 a metric tonne (from their 2020 lows) at the end of September this year.

Then again, this is a good development for climate change. The escalating price of "dirty" coal will eventually make greener alternatives more financially and economically viable.

Just as Australian federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg declared in his address to the Australian Industry Group on September 24: "It's a long-term shift, not a short-term shock."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to September 24
Economic recap: Week to September 10
Economic recap: Week to September 17
Economic recap: Week to August 27
Economic recap: Week to August 20
APRA expands life insurance data reporting
Funds valued illiquid asset correctly: ASIC
Economic recap: Week to July 30
Economic recap: Week to July 23
Economic recap: Week to July 16

Editor's Choice

Robeco appoints new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Robeco named a successor to chief executive Gilbert Van Hassel who steps down at the end of the year.

AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
AustralianSuper announced another major infrastructure deal, as new chief executive Paul Schroder officially took on the top job.

Challenger adds market-linked annuity

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:41PM
Challenger Life has updated its annuities offering with a range of market-linked options in an attempt to overcome longevity risk and provide financial advisers with more retirement solutions.

Aussies stick with DIY advice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
The majority of Australians continue to control their finances rather than seek the help of a professional adviser, new research suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.