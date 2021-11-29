NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to November 26

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   10:15AM

Out of (South) Africa

Just when citizens of Planet Earth were beginning to enjoy their new-found freedom - through herd immunity, increased vaccinations and/or learning to live with Delta - comes a new kid in town.

And it's name is Omicron.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The discovery of this coronavirus variant - first detected in South Africa - pushed back financial markets' interest rate hike expectations that were brought forward only a few days before.

Consider these:

In October, the Bank of Canada announced the end of its quantitative easing programme. This was followed very, very soon after by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to "discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond" at it's 2 November Board meeting.

The US Federal Reserve wasn't far behind, declaring on the 3rd of November that it would "taper" its US$120 billion a month purchases by US$15 billion per month and every month thereafter.

All in the name of preventing the "transitory" surge in inflation from becoming persistent. But the rise and rise in consumer prices for whatever reasons - the unleashing of pent-up demand due to easing of pandemic restrictions and re-opening of businesses; supply chain constraints; rising costs of raw and intermediate materials used in production; higher wages; or all of the above - has already prompted financial markets to bring forward the timing of central bank interest rate hikes.

If anything, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) has already jumped the gun.

The RBNZ raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5% in October - ahead of the other central banks' (mentioned above) their policy adjustments - "so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment".

New Zealand's first increase in interest rates since June 2014 was quickly followed with another 25 bp increase in the RBNZ's official cash rate to 0.75% at the conclusion of its 24 November meet, explaining that,

"Global supply-chain disruptions are causing both cost pressures and constraints on production, at a time when consumer demand remains strong. Central banks globally face the challenge of distinguishing between transitory price increases and underlying sustained inflation pressures to assess the need for, and timing of, reductions in the level of monetary policy stimulus."

Rising inflation has also prompted the Bank of Korea to raise interest rates in November - the second in three months.

Financial markets now bet that the RBA wouldn't be far behind. As per Bloomberg, "Swaps markets are fully pricing in a 15 basis-point hike in May that would take the cash rate to 0.25% from the current record-low 0.10%, then two more quarter-point rises -- with the chance of a third -- over the remainder of 2022".

No more.

Bond yields dropped sharply, and equity markets weakened at the end of last week, reflecting concerns over this new "variant of concern's" impact on economic growth.

Already, several countries have implemented travel restrictions and quarantine requirements to humans travelling from South Africa. But news that Omicron has already been detected in Hong Kong, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, the UK, Israel and Australia (to date) suggest that international borders would be closed to these "infected" countries as well.

This could domino to infect other countries that could see travel restrictions put up against them.

There goes tourism, travel, trade, international students, etc. once again. Not only that, but it'll also intensify the supply chain problems that's caused the spike in inflation in recent times.

However, the lowering of consumer demand - should Omicron turn out to be more sinister than Delta - should provide an offset to inflationary pressure.

It's still early days. Health officials (to date) still don't have enough data about Omicron. More so, in terms of its virulence or whether present vaccines are potent to keep it at bay.

All of a sudden, the prospect of a gentle rise in interest rates seems to be the better alternative than being placed in lockdown anew.

Health truly is wealth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: OmicronRBNZDeltaHealthSouth AfricaNovember BoardReserve Bank of AustraliaReserve Bank of New ZealandAustralian GovernmentBank of CanadaBank of KoreaBelgiumBloombergDenmarkGermanyHong KongIsraelItalyNetherlandsPlanet EarthUKUS Federal ReserveWeekly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to November 19
RBA names head of payments policy
Economic recap: Week to November 12
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Lending curbs to impact housing market
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Westpac New Zealand names chief executive
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD

Editor's Choice

Hostplus, Intrust merger complete

KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus and Intrust Super have finalised their merger, as first reported by Financial Standard in May.

Industry fund cuts premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $2 billion industry fund has reduced its insurance premiums by more than 17%.

Perpetual launches active ETFs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Asset Management Australia launched one active ETF and is gearing up to launch a second.

La Trobe fined for misleading investors

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
La Trobe Financial has been fined for misleading investors in its $5 billion fund.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.