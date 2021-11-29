Economic recap: Week to November 26

Out of (South) Africa

Just when citizens of Planet Earth were beginning to enjoy their new-found freedom - through herd immunity, increased vaccinations and/or learning to live with Delta - comes a new kid in town.

And it's name is Omicron.

The discovery of this coronavirus variant - first detected in South Africa - pushed back financial markets' interest rate hike expectations that were brought forward only a few days before.

Consider these:

In October, the Bank of Canada announced the end of its quantitative easing programme. This was followed very, very soon after by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to "discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond" at it's 2 November Board meeting.

The US Federal Reserve wasn't far behind, declaring on the 3rd of November that it would "taper" its US$120 billion a month purchases by US$15 billion per month and every month thereafter.

All in the name of preventing the "transitory" surge in inflation from becoming persistent. But the rise and rise in consumer prices for whatever reasons - the unleashing of pent-up demand due to easing of pandemic restrictions and re-opening of businesses; supply chain constraints; rising costs of raw and intermediate materials used in production; higher wages; or all of the above - has already prompted financial markets to bring forward the timing of central bank interest rate hikes.

If anything, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) has already jumped the gun.

The RBNZ raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5% in October - ahead of the other central banks' (mentioned above) their policy adjustments - "so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment".

New Zealand's first increase in interest rates since June 2014 was quickly followed with another 25 bp increase in the RBNZ's official cash rate to 0.75% at the conclusion of its 24 November meet, explaining that,

"Global supply-chain disruptions are causing both cost pressures and constraints on production, at a time when consumer demand remains strong. Central banks globally face the challenge of distinguishing between transitory price increases and underlying sustained inflation pressures to assess the need for, and timing of, reductions in the level of monetary policy stimulus."

Rising inflation has also prompted the Bank of Korea to raise interest rates in November - the second in three months.

Financial markets now bet that the RBA wouldn't be far behind. As per Bloomberg, "Swaps markets are fully pricing in a 15 basis-point hike in May that would take the cash rate to 0.25% from the current record-low 0.10%, then two more quarter-point rises -- with the chance of a third -- over the remainder of 2022".

No more.

Bond yields dropped sharply, and equity markets weakened at the end of last week, reflecting concerns over this new "variant of concern's" impact on economic growth.

Already, several countries have implemented travel restrictions and quarantine requirements to humans travelling from South Africa. But news that Omicron has already been detected in Hong Kong, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, the UK, Israel and Australia (to date) suggest that international borders would be closed to these "infected" countries as well.

This could domino to infect other countries that could see travel restrictions put up against them.

There goes tourism, travel, trade, international students, etc. once again. Not only that, but it'll also intensify the supply chain problems that's caused the spike in inflation in recent times.

However, the lowering of consumer demand - should Omicron turn out to be more sinister than Delta - should provide an offset to inflationary pressure.

It's still early days. Health officials (to date) still don't have enough data about Omicron. More so, in terms of its virulence or whether present vaccines are potent to keep it at bay.

All of a sudden, the prospect of a gentle rise in interest rates seems to be the better alternative than being placed in lockdown anew.

Health truly is wealth.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.