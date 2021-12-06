Economic recap: Week to December 3

Australians all, let us rejoice... for despite the Delta-induced lockdowns in the September quarter, the domestic economy shrank by much less than most of us were expecting.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) National Accounts report shows that GDP declined by 1.9% in the three months to September 2021. This may be the third biggest quarterly fall on record - next to the 2.0% decline in the June 1974 quarter and, of course, the 6.8% drop in the June quarter of last year - but it's also heaps lesser than consensus expectations for a 2.7% contraction.

Australians all, let us rejoice for this contraction is transient and that, aside from the latest numbers being a belated picture of the Australian economy, forward and fresher indicators suggest a strong rebound in the fourth quarter.

Household disposable income growth accelerated to a 4.6% rate in the September 2021 quarter from minus 0.43% in the previous three-month period. At the same time, the household savings ratio jumped from 11.8% in the June 2021 quarter to 19.8% in September.

The increase in disposable income and "forced" savings are certain to be spent this quarter and the next ones now that the lockdowns are over - evidenced by consumer confidence readings (that showed optimists outnumbering pessimists even during the lockdowns in the September quarter).

So much so that business confidence rebounded to a six-month high in October. You know the drill, increased business confidence leads to higher investment in plant & machineries and equipment and staffing, lifting employment and by extrapolation, consumer spending, sales, profits, investment...

It would have been a highway to heaven - a clean run to stronger growth, if you will - had the Omicron variant reared not its ugly head. Already, Australia and a number of countries have re-imposed international border restrictions or shut them altogether.

To date, health experts are still monitoring the Omicron variant for its virulence, transmissibility, and resistance to current vaccines.

Not only this, Australia and the world now must contend with the US Federal Reserve's recent change of tact.

After insisting that the recent surge in inflation is "transitory" for months, Fed chair Powell (in his testimony before the US Congress at the end of November) declared that it's "probably a good time to retire that word".

This means faster than expected taper and earlier than expected interest rate hikes.

While this would reduce liquidity, it'll also mean the transient pandemic-induced abnormal cycle is heading back to normal.

