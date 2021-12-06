NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to December 3

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 6 DEC 2021   9:22AM

Australians all, let us rejoice... for despite the Delta-induced lockdowns in the September quarter, the domestic economy shrank by much less than most of us were expecting.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) National Accounts report shows that GDP declined by 1.9% in the three months to September 2021. This may be the third biggest quarterly fall on record - next to the 2.0% decline in the June 1974 quarter and, of course, the 6.8% drop in the June quarter of last year - but it's also heaps lesser than consensus expectations for a 2.7% contraction.

Australians all, let us rejoice for this contraction is transient and that, aside from the latest numbers being a belated picture of the Australian economy, forward and fresher indicators suggest a strong rebound in the fourth quarter.

Household disposable income growth accelerated to a 4.6% rate in the September 2021 quarter from minus 0.43% in the previous three-month period. At the same time, the household savings ratio jumped from 11.8% in the June 2021 quarter to 19.8% in September.

The increase in disposable income and "forced" savings are certain to be spent this quarter and the next ones now that the lockdowns are over - evidenced by consumer confidence readings (that showed optimists outnumbering pessimists even during the lockdowns in the September quarter).

So much so that business confidence rebounded to a six-month high in October. You know the drill, increased business confidence leads to higher investment in plant & machineries and equipment and staffing, lifting employment and by extrapolation, consumer spending, sales, profits, investment...

It would have been a highway to heaven - a clean run to stronger growth, if you will - had the Omicron variant reared not its ugly head. Already, Australia and a number of countries have re-imposed international border restrictions or shut them altogether.

To date, health experts are still monitoring the Omicron variant for its virulence, transmissibility, and resistance to current vaccines.

Not only this, Australia and the world now must contend with the US Federal Reserve's recent change of tact.

After insisting that the recent surge in inflation is "transitory" for months, Fed chair Powell (in his testimony before the US Congress at the end of November) declared that it's "probably a good time to retire that word".

This means faster than expected taper and earlier than expected interest rate hikes.

While this would reduce liquidity, it'll also mean the transient pandemic-induced abnormal cycle is heading back to normal.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to November 5
Economic recap: Week to October 29
Economic recap: Week to October 22
Economic recap: Week to October 15
Economic recap: Week to October 8
Economic recap: Week to October 1
Economic recap: Week to September 24
Economic recap: Week to September 17
Economic recap: Week to September 10
Economic recap: Week to August 27

Editor's Choice

New boutique at Pendal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The funds giant recently launched a new boutique focused on alternative duration, led by Vimal Gor.

3PD, Haven Green ink partnership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Haven Green and 3PD have entered into a back-to-back alliance agreement.

Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Robeco Australia launched the Robeco Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity Fund.

Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved

KARREN VERGARA
Minority shareholders of Challenger have been given the go-ahead to acquire their additional stake by the prudential regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.