Economic recap: Week to August 27

All talk and still no taper (yet).

Along with the declaration of "mission accomplished" in the planet's war against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed's annual Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is the most widely anticipated event of this year.

The mountain resort in Wyoming had, after all, been the staging ground for some momentous monetary policy shifts by the US Federal Reserve.

Only last - when the war against the pandemic began - the Fed announced a change in its monetary policy strategy at the same symposium. Because of the rising rates of infections at the time, the symposium was, for the first time in history, held virtually.

On 27 August 2020 at the Hole, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell virtually buried the Philips Curve - the inverse correlation between inflation and the unemployment rate - by announcing that henceforth, the Fed is switching from a point target of 2% inflation to achieving "achieve inflation that averages 2% over time. Therefore, following periods when inflation has been running below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time".

Powell's also killed off NAIRU - the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (or "u-star") because of the "muted responsiveness of inflation to labor market tightness".

In Jackson Hole 2021, Powell hinted that QE could be reduced this year, saying: "I was of the view, as were most participants, that if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year."

This is in reference to the US$120bn in monthly asset purchases -- at least US$80bn in Treasury securities per month and at least US$40bn in agency mortgage-backed securities per month - the Fed has been making to support the US economic recovery.

All good ... "if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated".

"The outlook for the labor market has brightened considerably in recent months ... These favourable conditions for job seekers should help the economy cover the considerable remaining ground to reach maximum employment," he said.

"The rapid reopening of the economy has brought a sharp run-up in inflation. Over the 12 months through July, measures of headline and core personal consumption expenditures inflation have run at 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively-well above our 2% longer-run objective. ... Inflation at these levels is, of course, a cause for concern. But that concern is tempered by a number of factors that suggest that these elevated readings are likely to prove temporary."

"To sum up, the baseline outlook is for continued progress toward maximum employment, with inflation returning to levels consistent with our goal of inflation averaging 2% over time."

Then again, the fact that this Jackson Hole 2021 was again held virtually - due to rising Delta variant infections -- instead of the original plan for an in-person tete-a-tete says a great deal about the states of the economy and health the world still finds itself -- much more than digesting, dissecting and analysing Fed chair Powell's missive.

Of course, Powell's insights and thoughts make a song - because any decision the Fed makes based on this insight will reverberate around the world - but the underlying message is that while the US is thinking about tapering, "the Delta variant presents a near-term risk".

We, Australians all, are experiencing that the hard way. The recent outbreak of the Delta variant has not only prompted forecasts of a third quarter contraction in economic growth but speculations of a double-dip recession as well.

