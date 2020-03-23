Early release better than SG freeze

The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced Australians will be able to withdraw up to $10,000 from their superannuation for the next two financial years if they have lost a job or 20% of their income, as COVID-19 knocks down economic activity. The Treasury estimates it will cost about $27 billion or 1% of the superannuation system's total assets.

To add context, in the five years to 2019, 361,000 account holders took out an average of $8000, totaling $2.9 billion in total early release of super due to hardship, according to Rainmaker analysis of APRA data.

"The $10,000 per year the government is now allowing due COVID-19 is about 25% higher than the $8000 average release," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

"Some critics may not be happy about this provision but let's put it in context: in the last few weeks super funds probably lost $250 billion due to the stock market correction. The total amount the government thinks fund members will withdraw from their accounts due to this measure is only 10% of what the system lost last month. To attack this measure is to fight the wrong fight," Dunnin said.

Currently, about 55% of all superannuation accounts have less than $25,000 in superannuation balances.

If they avail the $10,000 early release twice by the end of the year, they might slip close to their life insurance opt-in threshold.

Grattan Institute household finances program director Brendan Coates said while he can't comment on the insurance implications, $10,000 is not too high a number even for lower balance accounts.

"No, it's not too high. The size of the economic shock coming down the line is significant. We don't know yet but it could be that the unemployment rate is 20% in a few weeks," Coates told Financial Standard.

"Cancelling SG [temporarily] is more challenging as it had to be made by firms instead of the ATO. Early release of superannuation will be logistically faster and more effective."

Coates added the early release provisions will help all, but especially high-income earners who have rent/mortgage obligations but can't access stimulus provisions such as the increase to NewStart rates.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.