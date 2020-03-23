NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Early release better than SG freeze
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:47PM

The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced Australians will be able to withdraw up to $10,000 from their superannuation for the next two financial years if they have lost a job or 20% of their income, as COVID-19 knocks down economic activity. The Treasury estimates it will cost about $27 billion or 1% of the superannuation system's total assets.

To add context, in the five years to 2019, 361,000 account holders took out an average of $8000, totaling $2.9 billion in total early release of super due to hardship, according to Rainmaker analysis of APRA data.

"The $10,000 per year the government is now allowing due COVID-19 is about 25% higher than the $8000 average release," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"Some critics may not be happy about this provision but let's put it in context: in the last few weeks super funds probably lost $250 billion due to the stock market correction. The total amount the government thinks fund members will withdraw from their accounts due to this measure is only 10% of what the system lost last month. To attack this measure is to fight the wrong fight," Dunnin said.

Currently, about 55% of all superannuation accounts have less than $25,000 in superannuation balances.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

If they avail the $10,000 early release twice by the end of the year, they might slip close to their life insurance opt-in threshold.

Grattan Institute household finances program director Brendan Coates said while he can't comment on the insurance implications, $10,000 is not too high a number even for lower balance accounts.

"No, it's not too high. The size of the economic shock coming down the line is significant. We don't know yet but it could be that the unemployment rate is 20% in a few weeks," Coates told Financial Standard.

"Cancelling SG [temporarily] is more challenging as it had to be made by firms instead of the ATO. Early release of superannuation will be logistically faster and more effective."

Coates added the early release provisions will help all, but especially high-income earners who have rent/mortgage obligations but can't access stimulus provisions such as the increase to NewStart rates.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Alex DunninBrendan CoatesCancelling SGGrattan Institute
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Retirement review goes off the rails
SMSFs expected to outperform: Research
Stopping SG is nuclear response to COVID-19
ANU to help determine fate of SG increase
Grattan calls for lower super fees
Super women: Female-led funds on top
Surplus may not be as advertised: Grattan
SG increase means lower wages: Grattan
More MySuper accounts close than open: APRA
Industry funds dominate risk-adjusted MySuper returns
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Tnzgzncr