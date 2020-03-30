Early access nightmare for administrators

The government's plan to allow early access to super for those who have lost jobs and livelihoods as a result of COVID-19 is an enormous hurdle with a strict deadline - one that administrators admit they might struggle to meet.

While early access to super due to financial hardship is already available, dealing with such volumes of members accessing this option all at once is unprecedented.

Link Group chief executive John McMurtrie told Financial Standard applying the early access provision cannot be compared to the implementation of past regulatory changes.

"Implementing regulatory changes is something we manage frequently, however the challenge lies in the speed and breadth of change that the early access changes will need to be implemented," McMurtrie said.

The administrator is also currently working through the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First reforms.

Link hasn't ruled out increasing its workforce to accomodate the changes, with McMurtrie explaining it is still working through the solutions that are available.

"We are currently working with super funds and the ATO to understand the best solution to managing both the volume and the speed at which this needs to be implemented," McMurtrie said.

"There is already hardship access available today however, the current processes do not lend themselves to large volumes and there will need to be some adjustments to both technology and processes to accommodate."

Some Treasury communications are already directing people who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and want early access to their retirement savings to the MyGov website, with no clear mention of how long super fund members may actually have to wait for that money.

However, the official deadline given to super funds is 20 April 2020. Applications will go directly to the ATO through the MyGov website.

"We are working tirelessly to have this in place for April, although this tight deadline restricts the amount of changes we're able to make to our current processes," McMurtrie said.

"There will obviously be a large number of people who will seek early access to their super in this difficult time, and coupled with the tight timeline, this poses a challenge to the industry as a whole."

While McMurtie offered no guarantees that things would be smooth sailing, he said Link and the funds it supports are earnest in their efforts to implement this element of the government's plan to help people through the immense job losses caused by COVID-19.

"Despite these challenges, our focus right now is on ensuring this is available for Australians as quickly and as smoothly as possible," he said.

Link Group is the largest super fund administrator in Australia and provides administrative services to AustralianSuper, Hostplus, MTAA Super and HESTA among others.

Mercer head of industry and public sector superannuation Jo-Anne Bloch told Financial Standard that Mercer has established a team to develop its approach to early release payments.

"Our goal is to be ready to make these payments by mid-April, when the ATO starts approving requests," Bloch said.

"We are working with the ATO and our trustees to ensure we can make payments to members as soon as practicable. There are still a number of details that are yet to be worked through with the ATO and, until these are worked through, we cannot provide a definitive turnaround time for these payments."

When asked whether people accessing early release may have to contact call centres, Bloch said Mercer is already experiencing high volumes of calls.

"We are already experiencing significant volumes of calls, and anticipate this will increase considerably as a result of the stimulus package," she said.

"We will look at a number of avenues to manage call and transaction volumes including shift work, noting our helpline consultants are now working from home."

Bloch added that Mercer is doing what it can to redeploy staff to manage the increase in calls and requests but noted that helpline and administration consultants require training to respond to members effectively.

