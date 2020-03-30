NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Early access nightmare for administrators
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   12:10PM

The government's plan to allow early access to super for those who have lost jobs and livelihoods as a result of COVID-19 is an enormous hurdle with a strict deadline - one that administrators admit they might struggle to meet.

While early access to super due to financial hardship is already available, dealing with such volumes of members accessing this option all at once is unprecedented.

Link Group chief executive John McMurtrie told Financial Standard applying the early access provision cannot be compared to the implementation of past regulatory changes.

"Implementing regulatory changes is something we manage frequently, however the challenge lies in the speed and breadth of change that the early access changes will need to be implemented," McMurtrie said.

The administrator is also currently working through the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First reforms.

Link hasn't ruled out increasing its workforce to accomodate the changes, with McMurtrie explaining it is still working through the solutions that are available.

"We are currently working with super funds and the ATO to understand the best solution to managing both the volume and the speed at which this needs to be implemented," McMurtrie said.

"There is already hardship access available today however, the current processes do not lend themselves to large volumes and there will need to be some adjustments to both technology and processes to accommodate."

Some Treasury communications are already directing people who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 and want early access to their retirement savings to the MyGov website, with no clear mention of how long super fund members may actually have to wait for that money.

However, the official deadline given to super funds is 20 April 2020. Applications will go directly to the ATO through the MyGov website.

"We are working tirelessly to have this in place for April, although this tight deadline restricts the amount of changes we're able to make to our current processes," McMurtrie said.

"There will obviously be a large number of people who will seek early access to their super in this difficult time, and coupled with the tight timeline, this poses a challenge to the industry as a whole."

While McMurtie offered no guarantees that things would be smooth sailing, he said Link and the funds it supports are earnest in their efforts to implement this element of the government's plan to help people through the immense job losses caused by COVID-19.

"Despite these challenges, our focus right now is on ensuring this is available for Australians as quickly and as smoothly as possible," he said.

Link Group is the largest super fund administrator in Australia and provides administrative services to AustralianSuper, Hostplus, MTAA Super and HESTA among others.

Mercer head of industry and public sector superannuation Jo-Anne Bloch told Financial Standard that Mercer has established a team to develop its approach to early release payments.

"Our goal is to be ready to make these payments by mid-April, when the ATO starts approving requests," Bloch said.

"We are working with the ATO and our trustees to ensure we can make payments to members as soon as practicable.  There are still a number of details that are yet to be worked through with the ATO and, until these are worked through, we cannot provide a definitive turnaround time for these payments."

When asked whether people accessing early release may have to contact call centres, Bloch said Mercer is already experiencing high volumes of calls.

"We are already experiencing significant volumes of calls, and anticipate this will increase considerably as a result of the stimulus package," she said.

"We will look at a number of avenues to manage call and transaction volumes including shift work, noting our helpline consultants are now working from home."

Bloch added that Mercer is doing what it can to redeploy staff to manage the increase in calls and requests but noted that helpline and administration consultants require training to respond to members effectively.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Link GroupJohn McMurtrie
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former Link Fund Solutions operations lead in new role
COVID-19 uncertainty sees AMP withdraw guidance
Link's superannuation arm takes a hit
Link Group expands with Europe acquisition
Wealth manager launches new platform
Industry fund operations lead resigns
Link Group enters UK market
Chief investment officer leaves industry fund
Intrust Super revamps robo-advice
ASIC super specialist joins AIST
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6epPyP0R