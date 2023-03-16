E&P Investments hunts new REBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023 12:50PM
Read more: E&P Investments, US Masters Residential Property Fund, E&P Financial Group, CD Private Equity Fund I, Claremont Global, Alan Dixon, Chris Brown, E&P Global, E&P Healthcare, Pengana Capital, Shine Lawyers, Venture Capital Opportunities Fund
E&P Investments is seeking proposals for a responsible entity to replace itself as responsible entity for six of its managed investment schemes, including the US Masters Residential Property Fund.
E&P Investments is currently responsible entity for all six of the schemes, however, is seeking an alternative responsible entity in line with E&P's strategic objective of exiting non-core businesses. For some of the schemes, it added that the decision followed investor feedback.
In addition to the US Masters Residential Property Fund, the schemes include the Venture Capital Opportunities Fund and CD Private Equity Fund I, II, III and IV.
E&P said it will consider a range of factors including suitable qualifications and experience as well as competitive fees and will only put forward a proposal to unitholders if it's in members' best interests.
The move follows on from E&P Financial Group's decision to wind up the Orca Asia, Global and E&P Healthcare strategies to allow for greater focus on the Claremont Global and E&P Global Disruption equities strategies.
It also follows Pengana Capital proposing to take over the CD Private Equity Fund series, an offer that was rejected by E&P.
In its recent half-year financial report, E&P Financial Group noted that preparations are underway for court-ordered mediation between E&P and Shine Lawyers in the class action brought against it and former executives Alan Dixon and Chris Brown. The mediation was to occur no later than March 24, with a case management hearing scheduled for April 5.
Related News
Editor's Choice
E&P Investments hunts new RE
Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned
Barings takes over Gryphon Capital
Fixed interest ETP issuers hit the gas
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Five key themes among advised female clients
QAR recommendations not inconsistent with FoFA reforms
Gender equity in family wealth
Let's chat ChatGPT
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Kate Galvin
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION