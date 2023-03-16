E&P Investments hunts new RE

E&P Investments is seeking proposals for a responsible entity to replace itself as responsible entity for six of its managed investment schemes, including the US Masters Residential Property Fund.

E&P Investments is currently responsible entity for all six of the schemes, however, is seeking an alternative responsible entity in line with E&P's strategic objective of exiting non-core businesses. For some of the schemes, it added that the decision followed investor feedback.

In addition to the US Masters Residential Property Fund, the schemes include the Venture Capital Opportunities Fund and CD Private Equity Fund I, II, III and IV.

E&P said it will consider a range of factors including suitable qualifications and experience as well as competitive fees and will only put forward a proposal to unitholders if it's in members' best interests.

The move follows on from E&P Financial Group's decision to wind up the Orca Asia, Global and E&P Healthcare strategies to allow for greater focus on the Claremont Global and E&P Global Disruption equities strategies.

It also follows Pengana Capital proposing to take over the CD Private Equity Fund series, an offer that was rejected by E&P.

In its recent half-year financial report, E&P Financial Group noted that preparations are underway for court-ordered mediation between E&P and Shine Lawyers in the class action brought against it and former executives Alan Dixon and Chris Brown. The mediation was to occur no later than March 24, with a case management hearing scheduled for April 5.