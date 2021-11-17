E&P Financial Group director steps down

E&P Financial Group bid farewell to an independent non-executive director and appointed its chief executive as managing director.

Kevin McCann joined the board in 2020 and was lead independent director, chair of the people, nomination and remuneration committee and member of the audit, risk and compliance committee.

"Kevin made a significant contribution to the board and has been an outstanding shareholder representative given his decade-long involvement with the group. He joined to assist the company with the corporate and regulatory issues it was facing," E&P executive chair David Evans said.

"With the settlement of the ASIC proceeding (subject to court approval) and a supportive major shareholder in place, this has been achieved. In addition to his sound judgement, Kevin's leadership of the PNR Committee encouraged further development of policies and practices that will greatly benefit E&P into the future."

Meanwhile, E&P chief executive Peter Anderson has been appointed as managing director.

"We are very pleased that Peter will serve as managing director. His experience and the knowledge gained as our chief executive will be invaluable to the board as we continue to improve and strengthen the performance of our business, ensuring we meet client and investor expectations," Evans said.