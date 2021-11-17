NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

E&P Financial Group director steps down

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   11:28AM

E&P Financial Group bid farewell to an independent non-executive director and appointed its chief executive as managing director.

Kevin McCann joined the board in 2020 and was lead independent director, chair of the people, nomination and remuneration committee and member of the audit, risk and compliance committee.

"Kevin made a significant contribution to the board and has been an outstanding shareholder representative given his decade-long involvement with the group. He joined to assist the company with the corporate and regulatory issues it was facing," E&P executive chair David Evans said.

"With the settlement of the ASIC proceeding (subject to court approval) and a supportive major shareholder in place, this has been achieved. In addition to his sound judgement, Kevin's leadership of the PNR Committee encouraged further development of policies and practices that will greatly benefit E&P into the future."

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Meanwhile, E&P chief executive Peter Anderson has been appointed as managing director.

"We are very pleased that Peter will serve as managing director. His experience and the knowledge gained as our chief executive will be invaluable to the board as we continue to improve and strengthen the performance of our business, ensuring we meet client and investor expectations," Evans said.

Earlier in the month, Piper Alderman launched a class action against E&P Financial Group and its former chief executive Alan Dixon for allegedly providing conflicted financial advice and engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct.

Read more: E&P Financial GroupKevin McCannDavid EvansPeter AndersonAlan DixonPiper Alderman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

E&P Financial Group hit with class action
ASIC settlement hits E&P profits
360 Capital offloads E&P stake
CBA adds $32m to advice remediation bill
Evans and Dixon takeover shelved
360's plan for Evans Dixon
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
360 Capital moves to acquire Evans Dixon
Evans Dixon to rebrand

Editor's Choice

ASIC launches remediation review

KARREN VERGARA
A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

Boutique recruits portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Australians look to gift crypto assets

KARREN VERGARA
More Australians can expect a crypto-centric gift in their Christmas stockings this year, a new survey shows, which examines the growing appetite for crypto assets.

BetaShares hires from Suncorp

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF provider BetaShares has hired a director of responsible investments from Suncorp.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.