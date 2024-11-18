DWS, S64 launch sustainable infrastructure offering

DWS has launched a sustainable infrastructure focussed Wholesale Australian Unit Trust for Australian private wealth managers in a partnership with S64, the alternatives fintech.

The offering empowers financial intermediaries to distribute private markets opportunities to investors through product manufacturing solutions and end-to-end digital lifecycle management.

Since 2021, the partnership has widened access to DWS's infrastructure investment business for the private wealth channel, DWS said.

And in 2023, the sustainable infrastructure offering was made available across EMEA and APAC; DWS chief executive of Australia and head of client coverage, Australia and New Zealand Lidia Tomova said the unveiling of Wholesale Australian Unit Trust "unlocks access to our infrastructure business for the Australian private wealth channel."

Further, S64 chief executive Tarun Nagpal believes the launch will help meet the growing demand for the sector.

"We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with DWS by supporting their delivery of private assets into the Australian private wealth channel through an Australian Unit Trust," Nagpal said.

"Together we have introduced a solution that meets the growing demands for world-class infrastructure opportunities and sustainable investments from Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries."

S64 head of Australian and New Zealand Matt Stovold echoed Nagpal's statement.

"This partnership has created an exciting opportunity for Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries to access DWS's world-class sustainable infrastructure opportunities through an Australian Unit Trust," Stovold said.