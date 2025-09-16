DWS names APAC real estate business lead

DWS has appointed a new head for its Asia Pacific real estate business, who leads day-to-day operations from the Sydney office.

Matthias Naumann is currently the chief investment officer of APAC real estate, a role he's held for more than a year.

In his expanded role, Naumann will oversee day-to-day operations and direction of APAC real estate and maintains his current remit as chief investment officer for the unit. He reports into Clemens Schäfer, the head of real estate for APAC and Europe.

He joined DWS in 2013 and has covered APAC as the investments chief for real estate since 2021, relocating to Sydney from the DWS Frankfurt headquarters in early 2024.

In between, he was the head of strategy in 2015 before being appointed to chief investment officer for the European real estate platform in 2019. Before DWS, Naumann was a senior analyst at AXA Investment Managers in London, an analyst at Invesco Real Estate GmbH in Munich.

Schäfer said: "Matthias' strong strategic credentials and CIO background, along with his APAC and international experience, will ensure greater alignment of our regional and global objectives and connectivity with clients. Unlocking sustainable AuM growth through more investment, deployment of capital, and managing assets through the investment cycle will remain critical to his leadership, backed by our firm commitment to the region."

Nauman said: "Building upon our historically strong foundation in Japan and Korea is central to our strategy, with a particular focus on the Living sector, especially in Australia. Our skilled regional team and global real estate expertise are key to our continued success."

The direct real estate platform covers portfolio management, asset management and research across countries that include South Korea, Singapore and Japan.